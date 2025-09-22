When is the Carabao Cup draw? Start time, fourth-round ball numbers and how to watch
Everything you need to know as the fixtures are decided for the last 16
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place this week as the remaining clubs find out their opponents for the last 16 of the competition.
League Two side Grimsby Town followed up their famous triumph over Manchester United in the second round with another scalp in round three, as Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday were dispatched 1-0 at Hillsborough thanks to Jaze Kabia’s 49th-minute goal. That means the Mariners are into the hat for round four and will be dreaming of more cupsets against sides from higher divisions.
Premier League sides Brentford and Crystal Palace both went through on penalties in the first wave of third-round action, while two injury-time goals ensured Champions side Swansea City came from 2-0 down to knock out top-flight Nottingham Forest 3-2 in yet another Carabao Cup giant-killing.
The remaining third-round fixtures will take place this week, ahead of the fourth-round draw, with the likes of League One Port Vale hosting the might of Arsenal, reigning champions Newcastle United also facing third-tier opposition in Bradford City and Chelsea travelling to Lincoln City.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?
The draw will take place on Wednesday 24 September 2025, following the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale. It is expected to start around 10.15pm BST although could be delayed if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes goes to penalties.
How to watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. Sky's usual practice is to also stream the draw live on both their Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and on social media for free.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
- Grimsby Town
- Brentford
- Crystal Palace
- Swansea City
- Barnsley or Brighton
- Burnley or Cardiff
- Fulham or Cambridge United
- Lincoln City or Chelsea
- Wigan or Wycombe Wanderers
- Wolves or Everton
- Wrexham or Reading
- Liverpool or Southampton
- Huddersfield or Man City
- Tottenham or Doncaster
- Newcastle or Bradford City
- Port Vale or Arsenal
When will the Carabao Cup fourth round be played?
The fourth-round fixtures are set to take place during the week commencing Monday 27 October with most matches kicking off on the evening of Tuesday 28 October or Wednesday 29 October.
When will the rest of the Carabao Cup be played?
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of Carabao Cup action.
Round Four: w/c 27 October 2025
Quarter-finals: w/c 15 December 2025
Semi-Final First Leg: w/c 12 January 2026
Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c 2 February 2026
Final: Sunday 22 March 2026
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments