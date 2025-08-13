Carabao Cup draw live: Man United and Premier League clubs to discover second-round opponents
11 Premier League clubs join those who have progressed from the first round
The Carabao Cup campaign continues as the first top-flight sides enter the competition as the draw for the second round is made.
The 11 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe this season join those who have progressed from the first round, with the remaining sides again split into a North and South section at the final regionalised stage. Among the big sides set to find out their fate are Manchester United, looking for a better season under Ruben Amorim, while Bournemouth and Brighton could be keen to continue their rise with a deep cup run.
League Two Bromley, having won their first Carabao Cup game by upsetting Ipswich, will be watching the draw eagerly as they await their opponents. The second-round ties will be played in the week commencing 25 August, with the rest of the Premier League contingent set to enter at the third-round stage.
Follow all of the latest from the second round draw with our live blog below:
Marcus Rashford explains Man United’s biggest problem
Marcus Rashford would not appear to think that there will be an immediate upturn in Manchester United’s fortunes after his departure - though the new Barcelona forward believes Ruben Amorim must be backed if the club are to escape “no man’s land”.
After Manchester United hit rock bottom, are the good times finally coming?
Manchester United will be part of the second round draw tonight, a mark of their tumble having missed out on European football last season. But after a productive summer, are the good times finally set to return under Ruben Amorim? Richard Jolly considers the question:
Premier League 2025/26 predictions: Champions, top four, relegation, best signing, top scorer and more
We’ll begin the build-up to tonight’s proceedings in a moment, but first, a look at our predictions for the upcoming Premier League season with the campaign now imminent. Agree with the forecasts made by The Independent’s football writers? Let us know.
Who is in the draw?
The second round sees the entry of the 11 Premier League teams not involved in European competition this season. Here’s everything you need to know:
Carabao Cup draw live
With the new English football season beginning to click into gear, the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup is about to be made as 11 Premier League sides join those who have progressed through the first round. We’ll have all of the latest throughout the evening.
