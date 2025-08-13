When is Carabao Cup second round draw? Ball numbers, start time and how to watch
Everything you need to know as 11 Premier League sides enter the competition
The Carabao Cup continues with the draw for the second round of the competition set to be made.
This stage sees the entry of the 11 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition this season, with the top-flight sides joining those that have advanced from the first round.
The nine other sides will follow in the third round, at which point the cup draw will de-regionalise and allow ties between teams at opposite ends of the country.
For now, though, fixtures will be split across a “Southern” and “Northern” section as those competing find out their opponents.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will be held at approximately 7.20pm BST on Wednesday 13 August.
How can I watch it?
The draw will be made during Sky Sports’ build-up to coverage of the first round tie between Birmingham City and Sheffield United, which will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Mark Chapman will host the draw.
Ball numbers
Ball numbers for the second round draw will be confirmed later on Wednesday.
When do the second round ties take place?
Round Two ties will take place in the week commencing 25 August.
