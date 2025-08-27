Carabao Cup live: Man United bound for shock exit before Arsenal and Liverpool discover third-round opponents in draw
The Premier League’s European representatives are waiting to discover their first Carabao Cup opponents as we ready ourselves for the third-round draw - with Manchester United heading for the exit after falling 2-0 behind against League Two Grimsby.
The nine top-flight teams involved in European football join the action at this stage, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents later on. With Champions League and Europa League fixtures clashing with the third round of this competition, the eight sides in those two tiers of continental competition cannot meet each other at this stage.
There have already been a number of upsets in the competition thus far, with Leeds and Sunderland among the Premier League contingent to suffer upsets at the hands of lower-league opposition in the second round. All does not appear to be well, meanwhile, at West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen involved in a confrontation with a fan after their exit to Wolves.
Follow all of the latest ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round draw with our live blog below:
Grimsby 2-0 Manchester United, 54 minutes
It’s properly pelting it down now, great cascades of water tumbling down from portentous skies. The Grimsby fans don’t seem to care.
Grimsby 2-0 Manchester United, 50 minutes
It should be three! Grimsby cut Manchester United to ribbons and Darragh Burns looks set to slot home, only for a diving Ayden Heaven to make a miraculous block with his chest with Andre Onana beaten. Manchester United cling on.
Grimsby 2-0 Manchester United, 46 minutes
A great thunderclap and flash of lightning overhead rather exemplify the storm brewing for Manchester United. Bryan Mbeumo has gone up alongside Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, with Amad Diallo dropping deeper into a wing back role.
Carabao Cup third round draw
A reminder that tonight sees the introduction of the nine Premier League clubs in European competition to the Carabao Cup - will Manchester United be joining many of the sides they would claim to rival in the third-round draw?
Bruno Fernandes is coming on at half time, Matthijs de Ligt and Bryan Mbeumo, too. Ruben Amorim knows he needs a spark.
Elsewhere...
Crikey. A major shock brewing at Blundell Park - and Mansfield remain very much in the mix at Everton’s new Hill-Dickinson Stadium, where kick off was delayed slightly. 0-0 at half time there.
The games between Fulham and Bristol City and Oxford and Brighton are back underway after the half-time interval, with the two Premier League sides sitting pretty at 2-0 up.
Grimsby strike twice to lead Premier League giants
It could be quite the night for the capacity crowd in Grimsby - Tyrell Warren has doubled the home side’s lead after an error from Andre Onana, with Manchester United so far all at sea when dealing with crosses into the box.
Five minutes until half time...
Manchester United fall 2-0 behind against Grimsby
Before then, though, there is a major story brewing at Blundell Park - Grimsby are 2-0 up against Manchester United!
Carabao Cup third-round draw!
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup third-round draw.
The nine Premier League teams involved in European football join the action at this stage, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season's winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents in the next hour or so.
The Carabao Cup will no longer be split between southern and northern regions from the third round onwards.
Stay tuned to discover who will face who in the third round!
