When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch
Everything you need to know as the remaining nine Premier League sides join the tournament
The draw for the Carabao Cup third round takes place tonight.
Manchester United take on League Two Grimsby in the pick of the second-round ties after Sunderland and Leeds were the Premier League teams to suffer upsets on Tuesday.
Cambridge, Port Vale and Bradford put their name in the hat after knocking out teams in higher divisions, giving themselves a chance of a big-name tie.
The nine Premier League teams involved in European football join the action for the third round, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents later on.
The Carabao Cup will no longer be split between southern and northern regions from the third round onwards.
Here’s everything you need to know...
When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw?
The draw will be held on the evening of Wednesday 27 August.
It will take place following Manchester United’s second-round meeting with Grimsby, which kicks off at 8pm BST. Therefore the draw will begin after 10pm.
How to watch the Carabao Cup third-round draw
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
The ball numbers will be released later today.
Carabao Cup third-round matchdays
The third round will take place over the week commencing 15 September and week commencing 22 September, with the split based on whether a team playing in Europe is involved.
