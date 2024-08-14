What time is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight, as the final first-round games play out.

This evening, Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle play Cheltenham Town, and Leeds United take on Middlesbrough.

At the conclusion of those games, the draw for the second round will take place, as the new season’s edition of the Carabao Cup rolls on – with Liverpool aiming to retain the trophy.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight (Wednesday 14 August).

The draw is expected to take place at around 10pm BST, although it could be closer to 10.15pm BST if Leeds vs Middlesbrough goes to penalties. Why that game specifically? See below...

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the draw will air live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News. Leeds vs Middlesbrough will air live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and is the later kick-off (8pm compared to 7.45pm in the earlier games), which is why it may affect the time of the draw. Sky subscribers can also watch the draw live on the Sky Go app.

What are the ball numbers?

NORTHERN SECTION

1. Barnsley

2. Barrow

3. Blackburn Rovers

4. Blackpool

5. Wanderers

6. Burnley

7. Derby County

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Everton

10. Fleetwood Town

11. Grimsby Town

12. Harrogate Town

13. Huddersfield Town

14. Leicester City

15. Newcastle United

16. Nottingham Forest

17. Preston North End

18. Rotherham United

19. Sheffield United

20. Shrewsbury Town

21. Stoke City

22. Tranmere Rovers

23. Walsall

24. Wolves

25. Hull City of Sheffield Wednesday

26. Leeds United or Middlesbrough

SOUTHERN SECTION

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Birmingham City

4. Brentford

5. Brighton & Hove Albion

6. Cardiff City

7. Colchester United

8. Coventry City

9. Crawley Town

10. Crystal Palace

11. Fulham

12. Ipswich Town

13. Leyton Orient

14. Luton Town

15. Millwall

16. Norwich City

17. Oxford United

18. Queens Park Rangers

19. Southampton

20. Swansea City

21. Watford

22. West Ham United

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town

When does the second round take place?

The second-round games are scheduled for the week commencing 26 August.