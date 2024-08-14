What time is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?
After the final first-round fixtures play out, the next set of games will be announced on Wednesday
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight, as the final first-round games play out.
This evening, Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle play Cheltenham Town, and Leeds United take on Middlesbrough.
At the conclusion of those games, the draw for the second round will take place, as the new season’s edition of the Carabao Cup rolls on – with Liverpool aiming to retain the trophy.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight (Wednesday 14 August).
The draw is expected to take place at around 10pm BST, although it could be closer to 10.15pm BST if Leeds vs Middlesbrough goes to penalties. Why that game specifically? See below...
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the draw will air live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News. Leeds vs Middlesbrough will air live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and is the later kick-off (8pm compared to 7.45pm in the earlier games), which is why it may affect the time of the draw. Sky subscribers can also watch the draw live on the Sky Go app.
What are the ball numbers?
NORTHERN SECTION
1. Barnsley
2. Barrow
3. Blackburn Rovers
4. Blackpool
5. Wanderers
6. Burnley
7. Derby County
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Everton
10. Fleetwood Town
11. Grimsby Town
12. Harrogate Town
13. Huddersfield Town
14. Leicester City
15. Newcastle United
16. Nottingham Forest
17. Preston North End
18. Rotherham United
19. Sheffield United
20. Shrewsbury Town
21. Stoke City
22. Tranmere Rovers
23. Walsall
24. Wolves
25. Hull City of Sheffield Wednesday
26. Leeds United or Middlesbrough
SOUTHERN SECTION
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Birmingham City
4. Brentford
5. Brighton & Hove Albion
6. Cardiff City
7. Colchester United
8. Coventry City
9. Crawley Town
10. Crystal Palace
11. Fulham
12. Ipswich Town
13. Leyton Orient
14. Luton Town
15. Millwall
16. Norwich City
17. Oxford United
18. Queens Park Rangers
19. Southampton
20. Swansea City
21. Watford
22. West Ham United
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town
When does the second round take place?
The second-round games are scheduled for the week commencing 26 August.
