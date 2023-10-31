When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week with the remaining teams competing for a place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United will seek to banish the memories of another Manchester derby loss when they take on Newcastle in a repeat of last year’s final on Wednesday evening. The Magpies knocked out Manchester City in the third round and will have their sights set on disappointing the red side of Manchester as they attempt to reach the last eight.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all still battling for a place in the next round as are Mansfield Town, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, with the League Two outfit taking on Port Vale who are 16th in League One.

The draw for the last eight is expected to take place at the conclusion of Man Utd vs Newcastle so here’s everything you need to know:

When is the quarter-final draw?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw takes place on the November 1 after the match between Newcastle and Manchester United at Old Trafford. The match is due to kick off at 8pm, and the draw will follow after full time, starting between 10-10:10pm.

How to watch on TV and online

Sky Sports will broadcast both the match before and the draw. The draw will also be live streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

When will the quarter-final fixtures be played?

The quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 18 December.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

Which teams are in the draw?

1. Mansfield or Port Vale

2. Exeter City or Middlesbrough

3. West Ham or Arsenal

4. Everton or Burnley

5. Chelsea or Blackburn

6. Ipswich or Fulham

7. Bournemouth or Liverpool

8. Manchester United or Newcastle United