‘Football stands together’: Liverpool and Chelsea make pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final
The teams opted to make the gesture at the showpiece match in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley
Liverpool and Chelsea players applauded at the Carabao Cup final in a gesture of solidarity towards Ukraine with the words “Football Stands Together” seen on the stadium screens.
The moves comes after talks this week, with The Independent told that the UK government are supportive of the move.
With two of European football’s heavyweights competing in the showpiece game, the global reach has ensured that English football has delivered a powerful symbol after Russia instigated conflict by invading Ukraine.
The gesture comes hours after Chelsea released a club statement following their owner Roman Abramovich’s own announcement that he would hand over stewardship of the club to trustees of its foundation.
The Blues declared that they are “praying for peace” and described the conflict in Ukraine as “horrific and devastating”.
