Defending champions Manchester United face Crystal Palace in the third round as a further seven Premier League teams begin their Carabao Cup campaign.

Manchester City, West Ham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton, and Liverpool are all involved after a bye to allow for European competition.

In the last round, League One side Lincoln City provided a shock when they beat Premier League opponents Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties.

The third round starts on the week commencing the 25 September.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth-round draw.

When is the fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw takes place on the 27 September after the match between Newcastle and Manchester City which will be televised from St James’ Park. The match is due to kick off at 8pm, and the draw will follow after full time, starting between 10-10:10pm.

How to watch on TV and online

Sky Sports will broadcast both the match before and the draw. The draw will also be live streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

When will the fourth round fixtures be played?

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 30 October.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.