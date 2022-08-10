Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
Follow the big reveal as top flight clubs enter the competition on the path towards silverware in 2023
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.
Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.
Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.
Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Carbao Cup second round draw - live
It’s not long until the matches we’re about to watch picked out are actually played.
The EFL have already confirmed Round Two ties will take place week commencing 22 August.
Worth a quick look ahead to - the final this year will of course be at Wembley and will be played on Sunday 26 February, 2023.
Carbao Cup second round draw - live
Now the confirmed numbers and teams on each side of the draw - just one first-round tie to play, which is West Brom vs Sheffield United tomorrow night.
Northern section sides
- 1 Aston Villa
- 2 Barrow
- 3 Bolton Wanderers
- 4 Bradford City
- 5 Burnley
- 6 Derby County
- 7 Everton
- 8 Fleetwood Town
- 9 Grimsby Town
- 10 Leeds United
- 11 Leicester City
- 12 Lincoln City
- 13 Morecambe
- 14 Newcastle United
- 15 Nottingham Forest
- 16 Preston North End
- 17 Rochdale
- 18 Shrewsbury Town
- 19 Stockport County
- 20 Tranmere Rovers
- 21 Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 22 Blackburn Rovers
- 23 Barnsley
- 24 Rotherham United
- 25 Sheffield Wednesday
- 26 West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United
Southern section sides
- 1 AFC Bournemouth
- 2 Brentford
- 3 Brighton and Hove Albion
- 4 Cambridge United
- 5 Charlton Athletic
- 6 Colchester United
- 7 Crawley Town
- 8 Crystal Palace
- 9 Exeter City
- 10 Forest Green Rovers
- 11 Fulham
- 12 Gillingham
- 13 Milton Keynes Dons
- 14 Newport County
- 15 Norwich City
- 16 Oxford United
- 17 Portsmouth
- 18 Southampton
- 19 Stevenage
- 20 Walsall
- 21 Watford
- 22 Wycombe Wanderers
- 23 Bristol City
- 24 Peterborough United
Carbao Cup second round draw - live
Ok all the games are finished and we have our final six sides through to the next round. The most dramatic of those saw Barnsley hit a 90th-minute winner at Middlesbrough!
Blackburn 4-0 Hartlepool
Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Sunderland
Middlesbrough 0-1 Barnsley
Port Vale 1-2 Rotherham
Coventry 1-4 Bristol City
Plymouth 0-2 Peterborough
Carbao Cup second round draw - live
As the games are ending we’ll clear up the first-round results from tonight, but here are the ball numbers for each club/potential clubs, ahead of the second-round draw:
Carbao Cup second round draw - live
Here’s a rundown of the last 10 years in the Carabao Cup - with one team particularly dominant. Last year, Man City were knocked out by West Ham on penalties in the fourth round, before Liverpool went on to beat Chelsea in the final. They did the same in the FA Cup later in the campaign, of course.
- 2022 - Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (LIV on pens)
- 2021 - Man City 1-0 Spurs
- 2020 - Man City 2-1 Villa
- 2019 - Man City 0-0 Chelsea (MCI on pens)
- 2018 - Man City 3-0 Arsenal
- 2017 - Man United 3-2 Southampton
- 2016 - Man City 1-1 Liverpool (MCI on pens)
- 2015 - Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
- 2014 - Man City 3-1 Sunderland
- 2013 - Swansea 5-0 Bradford City
Carbao Cup second round draw - live
Current scores in the games going on tonight include Blackburn thrashing Hartlepool, Sheffield Wednesday seeing off Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Barnsley drawing 0-0 and Bristol City clear of Coventry.
Chelsea left wondering what might’ve been as Timo Werner coup ends in failure
A quick look at the latest from the Premier League as we await the culmination of tonight’s games: Richard Jolly analyses a big move from Chelsea which ended with rather a whimper, as Timo Werner goes back from whence he came.
It was day two of Project Restart in the Premier League. As grounds were emptied, belts were tightened. Or most of them, anyway. Chelsea took advantage of others’ inability to spend, turning to the bank of Roman. They activated Timo Werner’s release clause at RB Leipzig. It was a time when deploying Roman Abramovich’s funds seemed more of a legitimate ploy. And, as budgets were frozen amid uncertainty elsewhere, Chelsea stole a march on the European elite by snapping up the Bundesliga’s two most coveted young talents.
A seemingly Real Madrid-bound Kai Havertz was redirected to Stamford Bridge. Werner, who had long looked headed for Liverpool, joined his compatriot in London. Havertz has a Champions League final winner to show for a mixed time at Chelsea, along with the possibility potential will be realised. Werner has the medal but as he retreats to back to Leipzig, it is for around half his initial price. A £25m transfer fee would amount to a similar loss for Chelsea. Coupled with the probability that they will end up writing off far more on Romelu Lukaku, after his reunion came in the form of a loan back to Inter Milan, and the last examples of Abramovich’s largesse have not had the desired benefits for Chelsea. Rather than inheriting a potent attack, perhaps Clearlake Capital bought problems.
Chelsea left wondering what might’ve been as Timo Werner coup ends in failure
After arriving as a transfer coup, getting into goalscoring positions remained a strength of Werner’s at Chelsea – converting chances once there, however, did not and led to a crisis of confidence
Carabao Cup draw: When is the second-round draw and how can I watch?
The draw for the second round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday evening as a number of Premier League teams enter the fray and learn who they will face as they begin their pursuit of silverware.
The first round consists of Championship, League One and League Two clubs battling it out - with the majority of those ties taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, although third-tier Cambridge stunned higher-division opponents in the form of Millwall with a 1-0 win in the opening fixture of this year’s competition last week.
However, the 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competition this season join for the second round, as they begin their journey to succeed Liverpool as Carabao Cup champions, after the Reds beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in February’s final.
All you need to know to follow the draw on TV as well as live here with us:
Carabao Cup draw: When is the second-round draw and how can I watch?
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
Cody Gakpo responds to Manchester United transfer interest
Cody Gakpo has hinted that PSV securing Champions League football could see him opt against a move to Manchester United.
The 23-year-old Netherlands international is the latest name to be linked with Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his squad in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.
United are yet to open talks with Gakpo or PSV but - as reported by The Independent on Tuesday - their interest in the winger is known.
Gakpo played as PSV’s progressed in the Champions League qualifying rounds with a 3-2 win over Monaco on Tuesday evening. They now face Rangers for a place in the group stages.
“We must first focus on and try to make it to the Champions League,” Gakpo told ESPN after the game when asked about his future.
Cody Gakpo responds to Manchester United transfer interest
The 23-year-old Netherlands international is the latest name to be linked with Old Trafford
Carbao Cup second round draw - live
The second half is well underway at Hillsborough where Sheffield Wednesday are hosting Sunderland in the notable game of the night in this competition - the second-round draw gets underway after that fixture finishes up.
We’ve also got live coverage of the Uefa Super Cup for you tonight, with the second half also underway as Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt. Silverware on offer in Helsinki, well worth keeping an eye on.
The “biggest” all-Premier League tie we could end up with tonight appears to be Leicester vs Wolves, with the pair geographically paired in the northern section by the EFL.
