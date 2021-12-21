There will finally be a new Carabao Cup winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year reign of dominance was brought to an end this season in a fourth-round penalty shootout defeat against West Ham.

Arsenal are aiming to win their second piece of silverware under Mikel Arteta and have received the gentlest draw, with Sunderland the lowest-ranked side left in the competition by a significant margin.

The other three quarter-finals will all be played on Wednesday evening, two of which are London derbies. Brentford, who confirmed they had 13 players and staff test positive for Covid-19 last week, host Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel’s side are dealing with several absences of their own, too.

Tottenham take on West Ham in what is sure to be a fiery tie while Jurgen Klopp is likely to heavily rotate his side when they take on Leicester at Anfield, with the Foxes also hit by a major Covid outbreak.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the draw and what time does it start?

The draw will take place at the conclusion of Wednesday’s quarter-finals, meaning fans can expect it to start at approximately 9.40pm. However, if any of the ties go to penalties, the draw will be slightly delayed.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports following their coverage of Tottenham vs West Ham on Wednesday.

Who’s in the draw?

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Leicester

Tottenham vs West Ham

When will the semi-finals be played?

The semi-finals are currently scheduled to be two legs, although there is a possibility that could change if more fixtures are postponed due to Covid outbreaks within clubs. As it stands, the first legs will take place on the weeks commencing 3 January and 10 January, with the final to take place on 27 February at Wembley.