What time is the Carabao Cup third round draw tonight?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Defending champions Manchester United are among the sides to enter the Carabao Cup as it reaches the third round.

Erik ten Hag’s side secured their first trophy under the Dutchman by beating Newcastle at Wembley in February.

While most of the Premier League’s clubs were involved in second round ties, those who will be featuring in European competition this year are afforded an extra round off.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa therefore join last year’s winners in the draw.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will be held tonight, Wednesday 29 August, at 10.15pm, after the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Everton.

How to watch

Sky Sports are the competition broadcasters in the United Kingdom, and will have live coverage of the match and the subsequent draw.

Viewers can also watch a free live stream of the draw on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

When will the third round fixtures be played?

The Carabao Cup third round will be played in the week commencing Monday 25 September.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The final of the competition is set to be played on 25 February 2024.