Is Celtic vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream, predicted line-ups and everything you need to know before the Champions League fixture
Celtic cannot afford to lose again to RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight if they are to stand any chance of advancing to the knockout stages.
The Hoops were beaten 3-1 by the German side last week but the Scottish champions will hope that the power of their home crowd at Parkhead could make a difference.
Last week’s defeat left Celtic bottom of Group F with one point from their opening three games but with back-to-back home games against Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk to come, Ange Postecoglou’s side still have a shout of securing second place.
But with a visit to Real Madrid to come on the final matchday, Celtic realistically know that they must take maximum points from their remaining home matches, starting against Leipzig tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Celtic vs RB Leipzig?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on 11 October at Parkhead, Glasgow.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15pm BST. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor after he picked up a knee injury in the reverse fixture last week. Cameron Carter-Vickers should return but his regular centre-back partner Carl Starfelt is expected to be out.
RB Leipzig are set to be without goalkeeper Peter Gulasci as well as Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo
Predicted line-ups
Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; Hatate, Mooy, O’Riley; Maeda, Kyogo, Jota
RB Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Silva
Odds
Celtic: 15/8
Draw: 5/2
RB Leipzig: 11/9
