Celtic vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV tonight
All you need to know ahead of the Champions League group stage clash
Real Madrid start the defence of their 14th European title on Tuesday night when they head to Glasgow to take on Scottish champions Celtic.
Ange Postecoglu’s men thrashed Rangers at the weekend and come into this one brimming with confidence.
But their return to the top table of European football comes against last year’s Champions League winners - led by legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti.
It does not get any tougher than this, with Madrid’s all-star side set to be engulfed by a wall of noise under the lights at Celtic Park.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Celtic vs Real Madrid?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 September. It will be played at Celtic Park, Glasgow.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.
Team news
Both Celtic and Real Madrid are thought to have completely fresh squads to choose from, with no injury concerns for Postecoglu or Ancelotti.
Predicted line-ups
Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Kroos, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Odds
Celtic: 19/4
Draw: 37/10
Real Madrid: 8/13
Prediction
Celtic face an enormous task as they welcome the European champions to Glasgow. The atmosphere will undoubtedly raise the level of the home players, but expect Madrid to come through the game unscathed. Celtic 0-2 Real Madrid.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies