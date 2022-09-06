Jump to content
Celtic vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV tonight

All you need to know ahead of the Champions League group stage clash

Dylan Terry
Tuesday 06 September 2022 07:04
<p>Real Madrid begin their defence of the Champions League</p>

Real Madrid begin their defence of the Champions League

(AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid start the defence of their 14th European title on Tuesday night when they head to Glasgow to take on Scottish champions Celtic.

Ange Postecoglu’s men thrashed Rangers at the weekend and come into this one brimming with confidence.

But their return to the top table of European football comes against last year’s Champions League winners - led by legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti.

It does not get any tougher than this, with Madrid’s all-star side set to be engulfed by a wall of noise under the lights at Celtic Park.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Real Madrid?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 September. It will be played at Celtic Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Both Celtic and Real Madrid are thought to have completely fresh squads to choose from, with no injury concerns for Postecoglu or Ancelotti.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Kroos, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Celtic: 19/4

Draw: 37/10

Real Madrid: 8/13

Prediction

Celtic face an enormous task as they welcome the European champions to Glasgow. The atmosphere will undoubtedly raise the level of the home players, but expect Madrid to come through the game unscathed. Celtic 0-2 Real Madrid.

