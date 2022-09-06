Jump to content
Is Celtic vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

All you need to know ahead of the Champions League clash

Dylan Terry
Tuesday 06 September 2022 07:04
<p>Celtic face an almighty task upon returning to the Champions League</p>

Celtic face an almighty task upon returning to the Champions League

(Getty Images)

Celtic return to the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in five years on Tuesday night.

Ange Postecoglu’s side have made a stunning start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, winning all six of their games and thrashing rivals Rangers 4-0 at the weekend.

But now they face a whole different task altogether as European champions Real Madrid arrive in Glasgow.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won the competition last year and have been crown champions of the continent four times out of the last seven seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Real Madrid?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 September. It will be played at Celtic Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Both Celtic and Real Madrid are thought to have completely fresh squads to choose from, with no injury concerns for Postecoglu or Ancelotti.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Kroos, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Celtic: 19/4

Draw: 37/10

Real Madrid: 8/13

Prediction

Celtic face an enormous task as they welcome the European champions to Glasgow. The atmosphere will undoubtedly raise the level of the home players, but expect Madrid to come through the game unscathed. Celtic 0-2 Real Madrid.

