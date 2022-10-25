Jump to content

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news, line-ups and everything you need to know before Champions League fixture tonight

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 25 October 2022 07:23
(Getty Images)

Celtic FC may be out of the Champions League but the Hoops will look to remain in Europe this season as they host Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.

A 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig left Celtic unable to qualify for the last 16, and the Scottish side stuck to the bottom of Group F with just a single point.

That came away to Shakhtar earlier in the competition, leaving Celtic with the uphill task of beating either the Ukrainian side or Leipzig to third place and Europa League qualification.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, will look to take a huge step to the Champions League knockout rounds with a win at Parkhead. The Ukranian side claimed a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk?

The match will kick off at 8pm tonight on Tuesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Celtic remain without Callum McGregor and Jota but David Turnbull is set to return to the squad. Mykhailo Mudryk is Shakhtar’s star, but Marian Shved is a doubt on the other wing.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Kyogo

Shakhtar: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylychenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Traore

Odds

Celtic: 7/8

Draw: 3/1

Shakhtar: 33/10

Prediction

Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

