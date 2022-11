Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Champions League round of 16 draw will take place in Switzerland today as Europe’s best sides find out their fate for the first knockout round.

The group stage was crammed into a condensed window due to the mid-season World Cup and the frantic nature of the six matchdays provided plenty of intrigue, as heavyweights such as Barcelona and Juventus found themselves eliminated.

The last 16 will be played in the new year, after the World Cup break, and the Premier League will have four teams in the draw as Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all topped their groups and Liverpool finished as runners-up behind Napoli.

There won’t be any all-English ties just yet, given the restrictions on facing a side from the same country as you remain until the quarter-final stage, but there promises to be plenty of mouth-watering ties lined up for when the Champions League returns in February.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The draw will take place at 11am GMT on Monday 7 November at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be followed by the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws.

How can I watch it?

The draw will be live-streamed on UEFA’s website HERE, while BT Sport will be showing it live on BT Sport 1. You can also stay across the draw with us with our live blog on https://www.independent.co.uk/

Who is in the draw?

The eight group winners and eight runners-up from the group stage comprise the teams in the last 16. The group winners are in the seeded pot, with the runners-up in the unseeded pot. Teams cannot be drawn against a side from their own country or from their group.

Group winners (seeded)

Bayern Munich (GER, Group C)

Benfica (POR, Group H)

Chelsea (ENG, Group E)

Manchester City (ENG, Group G)

Napoli (ITA, Group A)

Porto (POR, Group B)

Real Madrid (ESP, Group F)

Tottenham (ENG, Group D)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

AC Milan (ITA, Group E)

Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G)

Club Brugge (BEL, Group B)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Group D)

Inter Milan (ITA, Group C)

Liverpool (ENG, Group A)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA, Group H)

RB Leipzig (GER, Group F)

Who can the English teams get?

Given the restrictions meaning you can’t play a team who were in your group or are from the same country, there are a limited number of sides each English team could face.

Chelsea can only draw: Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Liverpool can only draw: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid

Man City can only draw: AC Milan, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Tottenham can only draw: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

When are the round of 16 matches played?

The first legs will be played on 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March. Kick-offs for all games are at 8pm GMT. Seeded teams will play the second leg at home.

What are the other Champions League key dates?

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023