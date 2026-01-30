Champions League draw live: Newcastle, Real Madrid and PSG to learn knockout play-off opponents
The Champions League reaches the knockout phase, with five of the Premier League sides waiting in the last 16, while Newcastle tackle the play-offs, as do Real Madrid and holders PSG
The Champions League knockout phase play-offs are here, with the finale to the league phase producing late drama with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica stunning Real Madrid.
Five of the six Premier League sides in the competition have progressed already to the last 16, with Newcastle forced to settle for a play-off tie, despite an admirable stalemate at holders Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal topped the standings after completing a perfect league phase and hold the coveted homefield advantage throughout the knockout phase, while Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City will also enjoy a lighter load without a play-off tie in their schedules, with the predetermined last 16 combinations already established.
Inter Milan, Juventus and Atletico Madrid also await their fate, while Bodo/Glimt and Qarabag can celebrate a top 24 finish and European knockout football in 2026.
Follow along for all the results from the draw, the schedule and reaction to the draw in Nyon, Switzerland:
What will the Round of 16 ties look like?
So we actually have a fair idea of what is to come in the next couple of rounds of the competition. The draw for the round of 16 will not be made until late February but those already through can be certain that they will be facing one of four clubs.
Here are the combinations:
Will play Barcelona or Chelsea:
- Monaco or Qarabag v PSG or Newcastle
Will play Liverpool or Tottenham:
- Club Brugge or Galatasaray v Juventus or Atletico Madrid
Will play Sporting or Manchester City:
- Bodo/Glimt or Benfica v Real Madrid or Inter Milan
Will play Arsenal or Bayern Munich:
- Borussia Dortmund or Olympiakos v Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen
How will the draw work?
The clubs are paired together in relation to their league phase positions, forming four seeded pairs: positions 9 and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and 14, and 15 and 16. There will be four unseeded pairs: positions 17 and 18, 19 and 20, 21 and 22, and 23 and 24).
Clubs in each seeded pair will draw a tie against an unseeded pair: clubs 9 or 10 against clubs 23 or 24, clubs 11 or 12 against clubs 21 or 22, clubs 13 or 14 against clubs 19 or 20, and clubs 15 or 16 against clubs 17 or 18.
Teams from the same national association, or teams that have already met in the league phase, can all play against each other in the knockout phase play-offs.
Which teams are in the draw?
There are 16 teams in the Champions League knockout phase play-off draw, including defending champions PSG - who were forced to go through this stage on the path to glory last years - as well as record competition winners Real Madrid.
With the number representing their finish in the league phase, the following teams are seeded:
9. Real Madrid (Spain)
10. Inter Milan (Italy)
11. Paris St. Germain (France)
12. Newcastle United (England)
13. Juventus (Italy)
14. Atletico Madrid (Spain)
15. Atalanta (Italy)
16. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
The remaining teams are unseeded:
17. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
18. Olympiacos (Greece)
19. Club Brugge (Belgium)
20. Galatasaray (Turkey)
21. AS Monaco (France)
22. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
23. Bodo/Glimt (Norway)
24. Benfica (Portugal)
Champions League draw live
After a chaotic end to the league phase, the remaining Champions League clubs will find out their fate today as the draw for the knockout play-offs is made. Eight ties will be drawn for the 16 teams battling to progress to the round of 16, where five Premier League already dwell.
Who will join them? The balls may tell us plenty with proceedings underway at 11am GMT.
