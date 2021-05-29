How many fans are at the Champions League final in Porto?

Manchester City play Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side meet Thomas Tuchel’s team in an all-Premier League finale to the European football season in Porto.

The Premier League champions came through thrilling quarter and semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain to get here while Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid on their journey to the showpiece game.

The match has been moved from Istanbul to Portugal so that fans can attend with Turkey currently on the UK government’s red-list of countries.

There is a reduced crowd of 16,500 fans at the Estadio do Dragao with both sides given an equal allocation.

Each team has 6,000 supporters inside the ground with the other seats taken by various Uefa delegates and sponsors.