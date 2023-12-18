When is the Champions League last 16? Schedule, dates, fixtures and more

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal will face Porto in the Champions League last-16 while holders Manchester City take on FC Copenhagen.

The Gunners qualified as group winners after making an impressive return to Europe’s top club competition and will travel to Porto before hosting their first Champions League knockout tie in seven years at the Emirates.

Defending champions Manchester City were also handed a favourable draw as they play Danish side Copenhagen, who beat Manchester United in the group stages to qualify for the last-16.

There will be a clash between the Spanish champions and the Italian champions when Barcelona meet Napoli, while Paris Saint-Germain avoided a heavyweight draw after finishing as runners-up in Group G and were paired with Real Sociedad.

Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid, themselves defeated finalists in 2014 and 2016, PSV will meet Borussia Dortmund and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich face Lazio. Real Madrid will play RB Leipzig.

What is the last-16 draw?

FC Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

What will the last-16 fixtures take place?

First legs:

13 February

Copenhagen v Man City

Leipzig v Real Madrid

14 February

PSG v Real Sociedad

Lazio v Bayern Munich

20 February

Inter v Atletico Madrid

PSV v Dortmund

21 February

Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

Second legs:

5 March

Real Sociedad v PSG

Bayern v Lazio

6 March

Man City v Copenhagen

Real Madrid v Leipzig

12 March

Arsenal v Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

13 March

Atletico Madrid v Inter

Dortmund v PSV

When is the draw for the quarter-finals?

The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.