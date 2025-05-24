Charlton vs Leyton Orient betting tips

Charlton Athletic face Leyton Orient in the League 1 play-off final this weekend, with a place in the Championship at stake at Wembley in this London derby.

Two places and seven points separated these sides by the end of the regular season, with the Addicks finishing the higher of the two and winning both of the league meetings between them this season.

Nathan Jones’s side came through a tense play-off semi-final against Wycombe to earn a place at Wembley, winning 1-0 after a 0-0 draw away to spark jubilant scenes at the Valley.

And Orient’s route to Wembley was equally as nail-biting, with Richie Wellen’s side drawing 3-3 on aggregate before dispatching Stockport 4-1 on penalties.

The club have never played in the Championship, last featuring that high in the pyramid when it was still Division 2 in the 1990s, while Charlton are looking to return to the second tier for the first time since they were relegated in 2019/20.

And the Addicks are the favourites to lift the trophy this weekend, with football betting sites pricing them at 8/13 versus 13/10 for the O’s.

Charlton vs Leyton Orient betting tips: Addicks to make Championship leap

On paper, this is a tougher match to call, with both sides having lost only one of their last 10 fixtures, including the semi-finals.

Charlton have conceded eight goals in that time, with the O’s letting in 13, so their recent form is fairly similar, though over the last three games Charlton have three clean sheets, with Orient not having any.

It could come down to the small details at Wembley, and with Charlton such heavy favourites it is perhaps unwise to bet against them.

However, with Leyton Orient having scored 21 goals in their last 10 and the Addicks having netted 19, a wager on Charlton to win but both teams to score could offer value at 19/5 (with Charlton to win to nil offered at 5/2 for reference).

Charlton vs Leyton Orient prediction: Godden to find the net

Charlton rightly enter the match as favourites and striker Matty Godden will carry the club’s goalscoring burden, having netted 19 times for the Addicks this season in League One.

Godden sits in third in the league’s top-scorers list behind Orient’s Charlie Kelman, and his side will hope that experience can see him gain the upper hand in this play-off final.

The 33-year-old has five goals in his last six matches, including the winner against Wycombe to take the Addicks to Wembley, and he’ll almost certainly provide the main threat for Nathan Jones’ side.

To that end, a wager on the Englishman to score anytime could offer value at 7/4 with betting sites.

