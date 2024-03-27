Chelsea vs Ajax LIVE: Women’s Champions League result and final score from quarter-final tonight
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.): The Blues returned to the semi-finals as Mayra Ramirez scored at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Emma Hayes remain on course for a first Women’s Champions League title as the Blues completed a 4-1 aggregate win over Ajax at Stamford Bridge to return to the semi-finals.
Chelsea were in control of the tie after claiming an impressive 3-0 win in Amsterdam last week and advanced courtesy of a 1-1 draw that allowed Hayes to rest key players ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal.
Chelsea almost fell behind to a comedy goal as goalkeeper Zecira Musovic’s clearance deflected off Ajax attacker Tiny Hoekstra and almost cannoned into the empty net.
But record signing Mayra Ramirez then put Chelsea on course for the semi-finals as Erin Cuthbert won the ball back in midfield and Guro Reiten slipped a pass through to the Colombian to finish past goalkeeper Regina van Eijk’s legs.
Hayes had made six changes with Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal on the horizon, and Ajax managed to pull one back in the second half as Chasity Grant finished under Musovic to prevent Chelsea from extending their winning run. Musovoic was then forced into two outstanding fingertip saves to prevent defeat on the night.
The Blues could now face a semi-final rematch with Champions League holders Barcelona, who will take a 2-1 lead into their second leg against Norwegian side Brann tomorrow night. Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Ajax in tonight’s live blog and get the latest match odds and Women’s Champions League tips, here.
Chelsea and Emma Hayes stand 11 games from era-defining greatness
As Chelsea returned to the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, the celebrations were cut rather short. “We expect to be here,” a weary Emma Hayes concluded. Hayes admitted she was tired, and with another game to now think about, another plan to formulate, it was no surprise how quickly Chelsea needed to move on after this comfortable aggregate win over Ajax.
For Hayes, the prospect of a 41st game in Chelsea’s season remains alive and stretches ahead, the end a distance away but arriving fast. After 12 years in charge, Hayes and Chelsea have a maximum of 11 games remaining in her final season. Chelsea could yet win four trophies in a space of 55 days, starting with Sunday’s League Cup final.
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg): It was job done for Hayes as Chelsea returned to the Champions League semi-finals - and the quadruple is now alive
FULL TIME! Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.)
Chelsea reached the Champions League semi-finals for the fifth time in their history after a 1-1 draw with Ajax at Stamford Bridge secured a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory.
The Blues entered the evening already 3-0 ahead from their first-leg victory in Amsterdam and further eased any tension when Mayra Ramirez netted her first Champions League goal to open the scoring after 33 minutes in west London.
It came after a nervy start for the hosts, who narrowly avoided conceding from a first-half mishap before Chasity Grant drew Ajax level with one of few chances after the break.
Chelsea will face the winners of the last-eight clash between holders Barcelona and Norwegian side Brann, who play their quarter-final second leg tomorrow night.
A Stamford Bridge goal for Mayra Ramirez is a plus for Hayes tonight, while Lauren James was given the full night off aheasd of facing Arsenal on Sunday.
The performance of Aggie Beever-Jones was also a notable aspect of their night.
Chelsea are back in the semi-finals! Job done tonight. The dream of a first Champions League title remains alive and the quadruple chase can really begin now. Chelsea didn’t need to be at their best tonight and understandably weren’t with the League Cup final coming on Sunday.
But the prospect of welcoming Barcelona back to Stamford Bridge for the semi-finals is one every Chelsea fan will be looking forward to. While Barcelona are not through yet, they will be expected to beat Brann tomorrow.
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.)
90+2 mins: Almost a chance for Macario at the end! But Van Eijk gets down well to make the stop on the edge of her box.
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.)
There will be five minutes added on.
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.)
88 mins: That is another outstanding save! Musovic again makes a stunning fingertip stop after a brilliant effort from the substitute Danique Tolhoek. Brilliant from the goalkeeper.
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.)
85 mins; Good link up between substitute Rytting Kaneryd and Macario, who drills a shot straight at Van Eijk.
Just a few more minutes to go now and then Chelsea can look forward to the semi-finals and Sunday’s League Cup final.
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.)
78 mins; What a save! Chelsea have gone pretty flat, but Ajax taking the lead would have woken them up! Musovic makes a leaping stop to deny Leuchter’s effort. After cutting inside Carter, the striker bent a shot towards the far corner but Musovic made a brilliant stop to her left.
That made up for Ajax’s goal.
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (4-1 on agg.)
68 mins: Here come the Chelsea changes - Catarino Macario, Jelena Cankovic and Sjoeke Nusken are on for Reiten, Buchanan and Ramirez.
Nusken played up front in Amsterdam but is back at centre-back.
