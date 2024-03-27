✕ Close Emma Hayes says 'time is right' to move on from Chelsea after 12 years

Chelsea and Emma Hayes remain on course for a first Women’s Champions League title as the Blues completed a 4-1 aggregate win over Ajax at Stamford Bridge to return to the semi-finals.

Chelsea were in control of the tie after claiming an impressive 3-0 win in Amsterdam last week and advanced courtesy of a 1-1 draw that allowed Hayes to rest key players ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal.

Chelsea almost fell behind to a comedy goal as goalkeeper Zecira Musovic’s clearance deflected off Ajax attacker Tiny Hoekstra and almost cannoned into the empty net.

But record signing Mayra Ramirez then put Chelsea on course for the semi-finals as Erin Cuthbert won the ball back in midfield and Guro Reiten slipped a pass through to the Colombian to finish past goalkeeper Regina van Eijk’s legs.

Hayes had made six changes with Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal on the horizon, and Ajax managed to pull one back in the second half as Chasity Grant finished under Musovic to prevent Chelsea from extending their winning run. Musovoic was then forced into two outstanding fingertip saves to prevent defeat on the night.

The Blues could now face a semi-final rematch with Champions League holders Barcelona, who will take a 2-1 lead into their second leg against Norwegian side Brann tomorrow night. Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Ajax in tonight’s live blog and get the latest match odds and Women’s Champions League tips, here.