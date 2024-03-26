Chelsea vs Ajax predictions: Women's Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Chelsea vs Ajax predictions
Chelsea Women have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals heading into the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Ajax on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
Emma Hayes’ side produced an accomplished performance on the road to secure a 3-0 victory, courtesy of a brace from Sjoeke Nusken and a strike from Lauren James.
The Blues have a formidable home record and will fancy their chances of strolling into the last four where they could face reigning champions Barcelona, who are the leading contenders with betting sites to retain the European title.
Ajax are not out of the tie yet but will have to conjure a remarkable comeback to defeat the Blues. Chelsea are unbeaten at home in the Champions League since suffering a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in last season’s semi-finals.
It highlights the challenge facing the Dutch outfit with football betting sites offering a price of 9/1 for Ajax to win on the night. Here are our predictions for the quarter-final showdown.
Chelsea to ease through
The Blues have already done the hard work and now just need to see out the game to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.
Hayes’ team were excellent in Amsterdam, taking early control of the game through James before Nusken’s brace handed them complete command of the tie. The Chelsea manager could not have asked for much more from her team, returning from the Netherlands with a clean sheet in the process.
Ajax are going to need to produce something special to have any hope of advancing to the last four. They did score three goals in their win over PEC Zwolle in Eredivisie Women at the weekend, although they shipped three in return.
The odds with betting apps are firmly stacked against Suzanne Bakker’s team. Ajax did put six goals past Zurich in the qualifying round earlier in the campaign, but doing that against the Blues would take an extraordinary turn of events at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are on a relentless run of form, winning their last six and conceding one goal in the process. Their one defeat at home this term came against Super League title rivals Manchester City on a day to forget for Hayes’ outfit.
Although Ajax have Sherida Spitse back from suspension, the Blues could be in line for another comfortable win. We’re backing them to win to nil at odds of 13/10 with William Hill.
Chelsea vs Ajax Tip 1: Chelsea to win to nil – 13/10 William Hill
Nusken to step up again
Without the injured Sam Kerr, Chelsea needed a player to step up in the final third. James broke the deadlock with her first Champions League goal of the season, but it was Nusken who really did the damage.
The Germany midfielder was shifted forward into an advanced role and it paid dividends for Hayes. Nusken made it back-to-back braces for Chelsea in Amsterdam having put forward a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the Women’s Super League in the game prior.
Nusken has not been prolific in front of goal, scoring only eight goals all season. Notably, seven of her strikes have come in three matches, including a hat-trick against Brighton earlier in the campaign.
She seems to save her goals for important matches though, and having been withdrawn after 54 minutes of Chelsea’s win over West Ham at the weekend, Hayes will be expecting her to make another decisive impact.
The Chelsea boss may need to weigh up whether to push Nusken with the League Cup final against Arsenal taking place on Sunday, especially given her record against the Gunners this term.
But, we still like her odds of 7/5 with bet365 to score any time on Wednesday.
Chelsea vs Ajax Tip 2: Sjoeke Nusken to score any time – 7/5 bet365
More dominance from Chelsea
The Blues controlled the game in Amsterdam, allowing the hosts only two shots on target through Tiny Hoekstra and Romee Leuchter. Chelsea will be looking for a similar level of control by dominating the ball and converting their opportunities in order not to give the Dutch outfit even a sniff of a comeback.
Bakker’s team are going to need to take chances given the deficit and it could allow James and company a whole host of space in behind. Chelsea scored in both halves in Amsterdam and performed the same feat at the weekend against West Ham.
With a backline that has conceded only one goal in their last seven, and forwards capable of capitalising on space on the break, we’re backing Chelsea to win both halves at 7/5 with William Hill.
Chelsea vs Ajax Tip 3: Chelsea to win both halves – 7/5 William Hill
