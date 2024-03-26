Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Chelsea vs Ajax predictions: Women's Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Our tipster can't foresee Chelsea having too many issues finishing off quarter-final opponents Ajax
Last Updated: 26th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Chelsea vs Ajax predictions 

Chelsea Women have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals heading into the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Ajax on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Emma Hayes’ side produced an accomplished performance on the road to secure a 3-0 victory, courtesy of a brace from Sjoeke Nusken and a strike from Lauren James. 

The Blues have a formidable home record and will fancy their chances of strolling into the last four where they could face reigning champions Barcelona, who are the leading contenders with betting sites to retain the European title. 

Ajax are not out of the tie yet but will have to conjure a remarkable comeback to defeat the Blues. Chelsea are unbeaten at home in the Champions League since suffering a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in last season’s semi-finals. 

It highlights the challenge facing the Dutch outfit with football betting sites offering a price of 9/1 for Ajax to win on the night. Here are our predictions for the quarter-final showdown.

NetBet Sports
Established 2001
Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days

Chelsea to ease through 

The Blues have already done the hard work and now just need to see out the game to punch their ticket to the semi-finals. 

Hayes’ team were excellent in Amsterdam, taking early control of the game through James before Nusken’s brace handed them complete command of the tie. The Chelsea manager could not have asked for much more from her team, returning from the Netherlands with a clean sheet in the process.  

Ajax are going to need to produce something special to have any hope of advancing to the last four. They did score three goals in their win over PEC Zwolle in Eredivisie Women at the weekend, although they shipped three in return.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

The odds with betting apps are firmly stacked against Suzanne Bakker’s team. Ajax did put six goals past Zurich in the qualifying round earlier in the campaign, but doing that against the Blues would take an extraordinary turn of events at Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea are on a relentless run of form, winning their last six and conceding one goal in the process. Their one defeat at home this term came against Super League title rivals Manchester City on a day to forget for Hayes’ outfit. 

Although Ajax have Sherida Spitse back from suspension, the Blues could be in line for another comfortable win. We’re backing them to win to nil at odds of 13/10 with William Hill.

Chelsea vs Ajax Tip 1: Chelsea to win to nil – 13/10 William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Nusken to step up again 

Without the injured Sam Kerr, Chelsea needed a player to step up in the final third. James broke the deadlock with her first Champions League goal of the season, but it was Nusken who really did the damage. 

The Germany midfielder was shifted forward into an advanced role and it paid dividends for Hayes. Nusken made it back-to-back braces for Chelsea in Amsterdam having put forward a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the Women’s Super League in the game prior.  

Nusken has not been prolific in front of goal, scoring only eight goals all season. Notably, seven of her strikes have come in three matches, including a hat-trick against Brighton earlier in the campaign. 

She seems to save her goals for important matches though, and having been withdrawn after 54 minutes of Chelsea’s win over West Ham at the weekend, Hayes will be expecting her to make another decisive impact. 

The Chelsea boss may need to weigh up whether to push Nusken with the League Cup final against Arsenal taking place on Sunday, especially given her record against the Gunners this term.

But, we still like her odds of 7/5 with bet365 to score any time on Wednesday. 

Chelsea vs Ajax Tip 2: Sjoeke Nusken to score any time – 7/5 bet365 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

More dominance from Chelsea 

The Blues controlled the game in Amsterdam, allowing the hosts only two shots on target through Tiny Hoekstra and Romee Leuchter. Chelsea will be looking for a similar level of control by dominating the ball and converting their opportunities in order not to give the Dutch outfit even a sniff of a comeback.  

Bakker’s team are going to need to take chances given the deficit and it could allow James and company a whole host of space in behind. Chelsea scored in both halves in Amsterdam and performed the same feat at the weekend against West Ham.  

With a backline that has conceded only one goal in their last seven, and forwards capable of capitalising on space on the break, we’re backing Chelsea to win both halves at 7/5 with William Hill. 

Chelsea vs Ajax Tip 3: Chelsea to win both halves – 7/5 William Hill 

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

How to get free bets for Chelsea Women vs Ajax Women 

You can get free bets and other promotions for wagering on football by signing up for gambling sites online. 

BetMGM are offering new customers £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Users also gain access to BetMGM’s online casino

Before you sign up for BetMGM, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

