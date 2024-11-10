Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sunday’s big Premier League clash sees a London derby take place amid an unexpected reversal of sorts, as Chelsea host Arsenal one place above them in the table.

The Blues have been on an upward trajectory under new boss Enzo Maresca, finding some control and consistency in their game even if wins haven’t been coming as relentlessly as he’d like in the top flight. Even so, they are up to fourth following a win over Newcastle and a draw against Manchester United in their last two.

Arsenal, meanwhile, haven’t won in three and were beaten by both Bournemouth and Newcastle recently, seeing them drop down to fifth place - one behind their hosts this weekend and below them on goal difference.

Of more concern to Mikel Arteta and his pre-season ambitions will be that they’re now seven points off the pace from leaders Liverpool, so there’s work to be done for the Gunners to get back on track for a title fight.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Chelsea v Arsenal kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 10 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the match on Sky Go.

What is the team news?

Cole Palmer remains a doubt but Enzo Maresca is hopeful he’ll be involved as the attacker makes progress after a knock. Jadon Sancho is also a slight doubt but doesn’t seem likely to start anyway.

Kai Havertz picked up a head wound in midweek but should be fit to play, assuming no concussion ramifications. Declan Rice missed that defeat to Inter Milan with a foot injury so should be considered a doubt here - but Martin Odegaard made his return from injury off the bench and might well be rushed into starting action given concerns over Arsenal’s form and the fact Mikel Merino is another doubt. Raheem Sterling cannot feature against his parent club.

Predicted lineups

CHE - Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

ARS - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Jorginho, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Odds

Chelsea 23/12

Draw 13/5

Arsenal 6/4

Prediction

The hosts should be confident given Arsenal’s indifferent form of late. If they are brave in their own offensive efforts, they can win. Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.

