Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round tonight.

Both managers have named strong line-ups for the match at Stamford Bridge, with no sense that either club are taking the FA Cup lightly, despite their Premier League ambitions.

Conor Gallagher captains Chelsea, while 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist starts after Levi Colwill picked up an injury in the warm-up and pulled out of the squad, with Max Merrick promoted to the bench. Villa make two changes from the draw with Everton as Matty Cash and Youri Tielemans come in for Leon Bailey and Diego Carlos.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer. Subs: Williams, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Chilwell, Deivid Washington, Merrick, Bergstrom, Castledine.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Tielemans, Watkins. Subs: Diego Carlos, Chambers, Zaniolo, Olsen, Bailey, Iroegbunam, Wright, Kellyman, Munroe.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

