Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest FA Cup fourth round updates as Blues search for opening goal
Both managers have named strong line-ups for the match at Stamford Bridge, with no sense that either club are taking the FA Cup lightly, despite their Premier League ambitions.
Conor Gallagher captains Chelsea, while 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist starts after Levi Colwill picked up an injury in the warm-up and pulled out of the squad, with Max Merrick promoted to the bench. Villa make two changes from the draw with Everton as Matty Cash and Youri Tielemans come in for Leon Bailey and Diego Carlos.
Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer. Subs: Williams, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Chilwell, Deivid Washington, Merrick, Bergstrom, Castledine.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Tielemans, Watkins. Subs: Diego Carlos, Chambers, Zaniolo, Olsen, Bailey, Iroegbunam, Wright, Kellyman, Munroe.
Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)
Follow live updates from tonight's game in the live blog below
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Foul by Axel Disasi (Chelsea).
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Matty Cash.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Matty Cash.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Offside, Chelsea. Noni Madueke is caught offside.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Luiz following a set piece situation.
