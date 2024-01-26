Jump to content

updated1706301005

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest FA Cup fourth round updates as Blues search for opening goal

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Friday 26 January 2024 20:30
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round tonight.

Both managers have named strong line-ups for the match at Stamford Bridge, with no sense that either club are taking the FA Cup lightly, despite their Premier League ambitions.

Conor Gallagher captains Chelsea, while 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist starts after Levi Colwill picked up an injury in the warm-up and pulled out of the squad, with Max Merrick promoted to the bench. Villa make two changes from the draw with Everton as Matty Cash and Youri Tielemans come in for Leon Bailey and Diego Carlos.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer. Subs: Williams, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Chilwell, Deivid Washington, Merrick, Bergstrom, Castledine.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Tielemans, Watkins. Subs: Diego Carlos, Chambers, Zaniolo, Olsen, Bailey, Iroegbunam, Wright, Kellyman, Munroe.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Follow live updates from tonight's game in the live blog below.

1706300975

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26 January 2024 20:29
1706300896

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 January 2024 20:28
1706300552

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Foul by Axel Disasi (Chelsea).

26 January 2024 20:22
1706300519

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Matty Cash.

26 January 2024 20:21
1706300474

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Matty Cash.

26 January 2024 20:21
1706300298

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26 January 2024 20:18
1706300259

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26 January 2024 20:17
1706300221

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Offside, Chelsea. Noni Madueke is caught offside.

26 January 2024 20:17
1706300158

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

26 January 2024 20:15
1706299831

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Luiz following a set piece situation.

26 January 2024 20:10

