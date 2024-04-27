✕ Close Chelsea match-winner Erin Cuthbert sends message to fans after historic result

Chelsea host Barcelona for a place in the Women’s Champions League final as Emma Hayes’s side take a one-goal lead into the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues stunned the Champions League holders last week as Erin Cuthbert’s strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 win in Spain. It was the first time Barcelona had lost a home game in five years, and Chelsea are prepared for Barcelona to respond in front of a record crowd for a women’s fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time, in what is Hayes’s final season at the club after 12 years of domestic dominance. There is a place in the Bilbao showpiece on the line, and Chelsea will be out for revenge too after defeats to Barcelona in the 2021 final and last season’s semi-finals.

