Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups at Stamford Bridge
Emma Hayes’s side play in front of the biggest-ever crowd for a women’s game at Stamford Bridge as they take on Champions League holders Barcelona
Chelsea host Barcelona for a place in the Women’s Champions League final as Emma Hayes’s side take a one-goal lead into the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues stunned the Champions League holders last week as Erin Cuthbert’s strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 win in Spain. It was the first time Barcelona had lost a home game in five years, and Chelsea are prepared for Barcelona to respond in front of a record crowd for a women’s fixture at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time, in what is Hayes’s final season at the club after 12 years of domestic dominance. There is a place in the Bilbao showpiece on the line, and Chelsea will be out for revenge too after defeats to Barcelona in the 2021 final and last season’s semi-finals.
Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up
Last time out
As the ball fell to Alexia Putellas, four yards out and in the ninth minute of additional time at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, there was already enough evidence to show that this was a day for the unexpected. In any other game, Putellas would have scored and Barcelona would have found a way through – instead, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner skewed her shot and the Women’s Champions League holders suffered their first home defeat in five years. Even more remarkably, as Putellas sliced wide, a team who had scored 164 goals in all competitions this season were yet to land a shot on target.
Nor would they. Somehow, Chelsea and Emma Hayes produced the unthinkable. The English champions looked to survive and stay in the tie, but Erin Cuthbert’s goal and a first-ever victory against the all-conquering Barcelona ensures Chelsea will take a 1-0 lead back to Stamford Bridge for next week’s semi-final second leg. Avoid defeat there, and Hayes will end her 12-year Chelsea reign in Bilbao and with a final shot at the only trophy that has eluded her.
Chelsea produce the unthinkable as Hayes writes famous chapter into farewell story
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea: Erin Cuthbert’s goal gives the English side the advantage in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals as they stunned the holders away from home
What is the team news?
Chelsea captain Millie Bright is back in the squad after returning from a knee injury, but it would be a surprise to see her start. Chelsea are without long-term absentees Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel, but Maren Mjelde and Nathalie Bjon are likely to be involved.
Barcelona are without Mapi Leon while Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas started the first leg on the bench but could come into the line-up.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez
Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Patri; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey
When is Chelsea vs Barcelona?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 27 April at Stamford Bridge, London.
How can I watch it?
Good morning
Chelsea take a one-goal lead into their Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg against holders Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.
Erin Curtbert’s goal at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium stunned Barcelona and earned Emma Hayes’s side their first-ever victory against the European champions.
Chelsea will expect a response from the Spanish side as Barcelona travel to Stamford Bridge, where they won 1-0 in last season’s semi-final first leg.
The English champions are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time in what is Hayes’s final season at the club, and they will progress to the Bilbao final on May 25 if they avoid defeat.
Can Chelsea make it through to the Champions League final in Emma Hayes’s final season at the club?
