Chelsea travel to Barcelona to face the Women’s Champions League holders in a rematch of last season’s semi-finals.

The Champions League is the only trophy that has eluded Chelsea under Emma Hayes during the dominant era of domestic success, and this is the club’s final chance with Hayes leaving at the end of the season.

Barcelona defeated Chelsea in last year’s semi-finals, edging the tie 2-1 on aggregate following a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge and a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou. The Spanish side went on to beat Wolfsburg in the final and are targeting a third Champions League title in four seasons.

Barcelona won the first of those against Chelsea in the 2021 final - winning 4-0 to deny Chelsea and Hayes their first Champions League trophy.

Can the Blues earn revenge and give Hayes the perfect send-off? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Barcelona vs Chelsea?

The Women’s Champions League semi-final will kick off at 12:30pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 20 April, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Watch the Women’s Champions League Semi-Finals for free on DAZN.

What is the team news?

Chelsea forward Lauren James is a doubt and did not train on Friday after missing the 3-0 win over Aston Villa in midweek. Chelsea were already without Sam Kerr and Millie Bright, who remains out with a knee injury. After being rested in midweek, the likes of Guro Reiten, Erin Cuthbert and Melanie Leupolz should return.

Barcelona have a host of world-class stars and a fully fit squad leaves Jonatan Giráldez with a number of selection headaches. Alexia Putellas is getting back to full fitness but Patricia Guijarro may retain her place in midfield, while Salma Paralluelo may start ahead of Esmee Brugts. England duo Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh should start.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Alexia Putellas; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, Reiten; Ramírez

Catch the thrilling clash UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final as Emma Hayes's Chelsea face Spanish superstars Barcelona. Watch all the action unfold live and for free on DAZN.