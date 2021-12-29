Close Chelsea cruise to comfortable win over Brighton

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League tonight at Stamford Bridge. The introduction of second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku inspired Chelsea to claim a vital win after falling behind at Aston Villa on Boxing Day and Thomas Tuchel’s side know that they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester last night means the Blues can move above Jurgen Klopp’s side into second with a win, ahead of the meeting between the two teams on Sunday. City, meanwhile, are closing in on a 10th consecutive victory and face Brentford away from home this evening as they look to maintain their six-point lead at the the top of the table.

Brighton ended their 11-match run without a win as they defeated Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay. The Seagulls secured a 0-0 draw on their visit to Stamford Bridge last season but are yet to defeat Chelsea in any of their eight attempts since returning to the Premier League. Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs Brighton below, plus updates from the later match between Manchester City and Brentford.