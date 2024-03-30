Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Bruun Larsen gets the game under way for Burnley!
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Vincent Kompany makes just two changes from their win over Brentford two weeks ago. Amdouni and Foster are brought in to partner up front, while Odobert and Vitinho both drop back into deeper roles. Taylor starts on the bench, but in-form David Datro Fofana isn't available today as he's ineligible to face his parent club.
Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes to the side that beat Leicester in the FA Cup before the international break. Petrovic is back in goal, with Badiashile and Fernandez also coming in. Gusto has recovered from illness to retain his place, but Sterling drops to the bench. There are more injury troubles for the Blues as well, as Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell have all picked up problems which keep them out today.
BURNLEY SUBS: Manuel Benson, James Trafford, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Mike Tresor.
BURNLEY STARTING XI (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O'Shea, Maximi Esteve, Vitinho; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Josh Cullen, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert; Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster.
CHELSEA SUBS: Thiago Silva, Alfie Gilchrist, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Bettinelli, Josh Acheampong, Deivid Washington, Noni Madueke, Cesare Casadei, Jimi Tauriainen.
CHELSEA STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Dorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Beniot Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Mykhailo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson.
Burnley got their first win since before Christmas before the international break, beating 10-man Brentford 2-1 to end an 11-match winless run in all competitions (D3 L8). The Clarets are still five points below Luton Town in 17th place, but another win here would certainly give them a boost in the relegation fight. However, Burnley are one of three teams yet to win successive Premier League games this season (along with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United), and they haven't done so since April 2022, when they managed three in a row.
Chelsea still have an outside chance of booking a place in Europe next season, and a win here could move them into the top half of the table if results around them also go their way. The Blues are unbeaten in their four outings in all competitions since losing the EFL Cup final to Liverpool (W3 D1) and booked another trip to Wembley last time out as they beat Leicester City 4-2 to reach the FA Cup semi-final. Their home form is good too, having lost just one of their last 14 games at Stamford Bridge in all competitions (W10 D3).
