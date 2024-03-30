Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1711815724

Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score after Cole Palmer scores penalty

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 March 2024 16:22
Comments
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1711815684

Chelsea vs Burnley

GREAT SAVE! Burnley could've been in front! Cullen peels out to the left this time and looks to turn provider as he whips a dangerous cross to the edge of the six-yard box. Foster gets goalside of Badiashile to thump a header on goal, but Petrovic gets behind it.

30 March 2024 16:21
1711815626

Chelsea vs Burnley

Fernandez's throughball takes a big deflection and Burnley are static until Mudryk touches it. O'Shea slides in to stop him from having a shot before Chelsea recycle it out to Gusto. His first touch is poor though, and Taylor sees it back to Muric.

30 March 2024 16:20
1711815526

Chelsea vs Burnley

There's been just one shot in the second half so far, which obviously became Burnley's equaliser. Cullen scored from an xG of just 0.03, and Chelsea haven't managed a reply just yet.

30 March 2024 16:18
1711815418

Chelsea vs Burnley

Chelsea are back to dominating possession here, but it's all in front of a compact Burnley side. The Blues are staying patient, but there's no space to work in at the moment.

30 March 2024 16:16
1711815293

Chelsea vs Burnley

Palmer is the fifth player to reach 20 goal involvements in his first Premier League season with Chelsea after Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink (32 in 2000-01), Eden Hazard (20 in 2012-13), Diego Costa (23 in 2014-15) and Cesc Fabregas (21 in 2014-15).

30 March 2024 16:14
1711815182

Chelsea vs Burnley

That goal has silenced the home crowd, and Chelsea are working to try and change that. They look to Gusto on the right once more, but he can't get away from Taylor this time.

30 March 2024 16:13
1711815062

Chelsea vs Burnley

Goal Joshua Jon Cullen

30 March 2024 16:11
1711814928

Chelsea vs Burnley

Chelsea get us back under way for the second half!

30 March 2024 16:08
1711814872

Chelsea vs Burnley

Substitution Jacob Bruun Larsen Joshua Brownhill

30 March 2024 16:07
1711814590

Chelsea vs Burnley

Despite a slightly slow start, Pochettino will be pleased with what he's seen from his side. They created an xG (expected goals) of 2.33 from their 16 shots, seven of which were on target, and they look likely to add more to their tally after the break. Burnley had a couple of bright moments but only managed an xG of 0.48 from their 10 shots. Petrovic made a couple of comfortable saves, but this could be a long second half for the 10-man Clarets.

30 March 2024 16:03

