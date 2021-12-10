Who can Chelsea get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Thomas Tuchel’s team

The Blues are defending champions but the competition for silverware remains fierce

Karl Matchett
Friday 10 December 2021 16:10
Tuchel on challenging time with Chelsea: 'It’s very unusual.'

Chelsea’s grand European adventure last season saw them beat Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid and then Manchester City en route to their second Champions League success.

The holders are the team to beat this year as a result and while few teams will actively want to face them, everyone will have additional desire to beat them if drawn together.

Just how costly Thomas Tuchel’s side slipping up late on in their final group game will be will become clear when the last-16 draw is made.

Since they cannot face the other English sides, all of which won their groups, the options for them are drastically reduced.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

How did Chelsea reach the knockouts?

Easily, but yet should have done better. They finished second in the group with only one defeat, but conceded an injury-time equaliser to Zenit to remain behind Juventus.

Which clubs are in the last 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Which teams can Chelsea face?

As one of the unseeded sides, they will face a group winner from outside of their initial quartet - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.

Chelsea can therefore play any from: Ajax (NED), Bayern Munich (GER), Lille (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP)

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1

