Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and City discover last-16 ties
Follow live updates from the Champions League draw as the four English teams discover their fates.
The 2019 champions Liverpool are among the top seeds after winning their group with a perfect six-from-six record and are joined by fellow group winners and three-time European champions Manchester United, and the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. Chelsea finished second in their group, however, and that means Thomas Tuchel’s reigning European champions will face one of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Ajax or Lille in the last 16.
The draw will now be made to determine first knockout round ties, scheduled to take place in February and March next year, which will see the remaining teams split into seeded and non-seeded sides ahead of the two-legged fixtures. No team can face a side from their own country or from their group. The draw will get underway at around 11am GMT, with first legs taking place on 15-16 and 22-23 February, before second legs on 8-9 and 15-16 March.
Follow all the latest from the Champions League draw below.
So Chelsea fans, are you praying for a tie against Lille in the last 16? It certainly appears the easier of the four options.
Obviously they are the Ligue 1 champions and no pushover, but the 2020 winners Bayern, 13-time champions Real Madrid and ever-resurgent Ajax would be an almighty task in the second round.
So who could the English teams face? Here are the permutations for each of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Liverpool could face: PSG, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Inter Milan, Villarreal, RB Salzburg.
Manchester City could face: Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Inter Milan, Villarreal, RB Salzburg.
Manchester United could face: PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg.
Chelsea could face: Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Lille.
An Arsenal *legend shall be conducting the draw today. Andrey Arshavin is set to pull out the 16 balls to decide who faces who for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League
*Is he a legend?
A reminder that the Champions League draw is set for 11am GMT and will then be followed shortly after by the Europa League draw.
So Liverpool won their group with six wins from six and will be confident whoever they are drawn against in the last 16.
Manchester United overcame a couple of wobbles to also finish top of their group, although you imagine Ralf Rangnick will want a kind draw as he continues to bed his players in to a new regime.
Manchester City finished above PSG in a tough group as they proved their Champions League credentials once more.
But Chelsea came up short following their draw to Zenit in the final game, a result which saw them drop to second behind Juventus.
Who do we want to see face one another in the last 16 of the Champions League? There promises to be some outstanding ties drawn in around one hour’s time.
