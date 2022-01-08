Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
All you need to know as the Premier League teams enter the biggest domestic cup competition
Chelsea play their second domestic cup fixture of the week on Saturday as they face Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.
In midweek they had Carabao Cup semi-final action, a reminder of the depth and quality of the squad at the disposal of Thomas Tuchel as they seek silverware on multiple fronts.
That said, their Premier League title hopes have faltered of late after one win in five, including a 2-2 draw against rivals Liverpool last weekend.
Chesterfield, meanwhile, sit top of the National League as they look for promotion back to League Two after four seasons in the fifth tier.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
The game is available free to air via BBC Sport. While it is not slated for broadcast on one of the main BBC TV channels, viewers can watch on compatible television sets through the BBC iPlayer or Red Button. It will also be streamed via the BBC Sport desktop website.
What is the team news?
Chelsea still have a defensive injury crisis with Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah among those out. Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations and both N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are out with Covid.
Jack Clarke misses out for the non-league visitors with a hamstring injury but they otherwise have a full squad available.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea - Kepa, Simons, Rudiger, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner
Chesterfield - Loach, Williams, Gunning, Kerr, Miller, Oyeleke, Weston, Mandeville, Whittle, Khan, Tshimanga
Odds
Chelsea 1/16
Draw 16/1
Chesterfield 50/1
Prediction
Unless the Blues rotate heavily to cope with absences and bring plenty more young prospects into the side, it’s tough to see beyond a home victory by a convincing scoreline. Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies