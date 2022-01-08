Chelsea play their second domestic cup fixture of the week on Saturday as they face Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

In midweek they had Carabao Cup semi-final action, a reminder of the depth and quality of the squad at the disposal of Thomas Tuchel as they seek silverware on multiple fronts.

That said, their Premier League title hopes have faltered of late after one win in five, including a 2-2 draw against rivals Liverpool last weekend.

Chesterfield, meanwhile, sit top of the National League as they look for promotion back to League Two after four seasons in the fifth tier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

The game is available free to air via BBC Sport. While it is not slated for broadcast on one of the main BBC TV channels, viewers can watch on compatible television sets through the BBC iPlayer or Red Button. It will also be streamed via the BBC Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea still have a defensive injury crisis with Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah among those out. Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations and both N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are out with Covid.

Jack Clarke misses out for the non-league visitors with a hamstring injury but they otherwise have a full squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea - Kepa, Simons, Rudiger, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner

Chesterfield - Loach, Williams, Gunning, Kerr, Miller, Oyeleke, Weston, Mandeville, Whittle, Khan, Tshimanga

Odds

Chelsea 1/16

Draw 16/1

Chesterfield 50/1

Prediction

Unless the Blues rotate heavily to cope with absences and bring plenty more young prospects into the side, it’s tough to see beyond a home victory by a convincing scoreline. Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield.