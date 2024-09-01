Chelsea v Crystal Palace LIVE: Result and final score from Premier League clash after Eberechi Eze levels
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Crystal Palace
A second-half equaliser by Eberechi Eze gave Crystal Palace their first point of the Premier League season as they secured a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday, bouncing back from a poor start to grab a share of the spoils after a much-improved second half.
The home side broke the deadlock in the 25th minute after Palace defender Marc Guehi made an ill-advised raid forward and lost the ball. The Blues countered quickly, with Nicolas Jackson scoring from close range from a pass by Cole Palmer.
Outplayed for most of the opening 45 minutes, Palace eventually turned their fortunes around after the break and Eze equalised in the 53rd minute, picking up the rebound from Cheick Doucoure’s blocked shot and curling the ball beautifully into the net from outside the box.
Both sides had chances to grab a winner in the second half with Levi Colwill going close for Chelsea and Palace’s Daichi Kamada forcing a fine save, but despite just over eight minutes of stoppage time neither side could find another goal and the game ended in a stalemate.
The spoils were shared at Stamford Bridge for the first time in this fixture since 1995 as Crystal Palace equalised to earn their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Jackson put the hosts ahead during a dominant first-half performance before a magnificent curling effort from Eze in the 53rd minute put Palace back on level terms. The shot from outside the box gave Eze the joint most goals (five) from outside the area in 2024, level with Phil Foden. Chelsea were left to rue missed chances as their early dominance meant they finished the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.27. Conversely, Palace proved clinical with the chance they had, finishing the match on 0.44xG. It leaves Chelsea just three points ahead of their opponents in 11th, while Palace move up to 16th after registering that first point.
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 1-1 CRYSTAL PALACE
COULD HE?! Wharton sends the ball in from the right and it falls to an unmarked Mitchell. He struggles to get it out of his feet and his shot is blocked and hastily cleared. Mitchell so close to a birthday winner at the death.
Palace get forward but are low on numbers. Sarr does well to win a corner out of the chance, however, and this could be their last chance of the game.
Joao Felix picks the ball up on the turn and floats towards the Palace goal with the ball glued to his feet. It's a brilliant run but the shot is not and Henderson has little to do to collect the weak attempt headed his direction.
Chelsea are building the pressure at Stamford Bridge as they camp around the Palace box, looking for a point of entry. Visitors are doing just enough to keep them at bay for now...
JACKSON CLOSE AGAIN! Jackson beats Clyne to a ball over the top in the box but Henderson does superbly again for Palace and makes himself big to block the shot. A big moment in this game perhaps.
SIDE-NETTING! Chelsea counter after some danger in their own box and Jackson finds space to shoot. His shot, however, flies into the side-netting with the net bulging the wrong way.
Eight minutes of additional time announced.
Palmer shows his frustration at his own mistake and volleys the ball after it had gone out straight at the hoardings.
