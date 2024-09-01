Newcastle v Tottenham LIVE: Result and final score from Premier League after Alexander Isak restores lead
Follow all the action from St. James' Park as Newcastle take on Tottenham
Alexander Isak scored the winner for Newcastle United with a simple tap-in as they weathered a storm from visiting Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 Premier League win in an entertaining game at St James’ Park on Sunday.
Harvey Barnes’ first-half opener for Newcastle was cancelled out by a Dan Burn own goal after the break as Spurs dominated the chances in the second period but spurned numerous openings and were beaten by a lightning-quick break from the hosts.
Joelinton’s defence-splitting pass was perfect for Jacob Murphy who, after drawing out keeper Guglielmo Vicario, laid the ball on a plate for Isak to secure the three points for manager Eddie Howe’s side, who remain unbeaten at home since January.
Adding to Newcastle’s delight, their Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali made his first league appearance since being handed a 10-month ban for a breach of betting rules and received a rapturous reception from the home supporters.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle beat Spurs again at St James' Park, albeit in a little tighter fashion than before. Newcastle are now seven points from nine in an impressive start. The Magpies opened the scoring with Harvey Barnes just before the interval. Lloyd Kelly crossed aptly from the left and the midfielder scored in back-to-back Premier League starts for the first time since November 2022. After the break, this was cancelled out by a rather comical Dan Burn own goal, as Nick Pope failed to deal with Spurs' offensive pressure. Tottenham kept that impetus until the last knockings, largely inspired by Brennan Johnson, however just couldn't get the final touch. 12 minutes from the end of regulation time, Newcastle struck against the run of play to win. Jacob Murphy was played in, and squared unselfishly for Alexander Isak to seal Newcastle’s 26th Premier League win over Tottenham, their joint-most against a single opponent in the competition (also 26 v Aston Villa). The Toon have now won both of their first two home matches of a league season for the first time since 2009-10 in the Championship, and first time in the Premier League since 2000-01. Newcastle go fourth after this, with Spurs having to settle for 10th. The hosts ended the game with an xG of 1.57, while Spurs finished with 1.26. Thank you for joining us this afternoon, goodbye!
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
FULL-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-1 TOTTENHAM
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Just before that change, Johnson frustratingly fouls Guimaraes. It's not looking good for Spurs as Newcastle look to see this one out.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
What looks like a final Newcastle change, Miguel Almiron comes on for Gordon.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
The free-kick was poor by Gordon. Vicario claims and Spurs start a counter which finds Johnson on the right. He flashes it across the box but no one's there!
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Guimaraes wins a late foul from Kulusevski on the left and look at the passion! He turns and celebrates to the home crowd. They need to push their boys home now. Final stretch.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs are staring down the barrel of yet another defeat at St James' Park. We're going to have five minutes of added time here.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Werner is in behind on the right. The legs are tired, but Burn has timed a tackle on the right byline to perfection. It's another corner. Bergvall takes and it's cleared for a throw on the right.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
It's a messy attack, but Newcastle don't care. Isak's scruffy deflected effort has given the hosts a late corner. The ball is right where they want it. Vicario came for the ball and slipped, yet Spurs are able to clear from the set-piece.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bentancur is on, and he's straight in the book. Gordon looks to bring the ball away down the left wing and Bentancur's tackle is a bit heavy on the old Everton favourite. He got the ball, but it's more about the follow through.
