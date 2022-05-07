(Getty Images)

Chelsea FC are on the verge of a sale, with the club confirming in the early hours of Saturday that a deal had been struck with LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

Since Roman Abramovich put the Blues on the market in March there have been dozens of reports, interested parties and bids, with the Boehly bid - which also includes Hansjorg Wyss and Clearlake Capital - ultimately set to complete a deal worth £4.25bn in total. That constitutes £2.5bn to buy the shares of the club, along with a further £1.75bn committed to future spending in several areas including the women’s team, the academy and club infrastructure.

Details are still emerging over the full implications of the bid but a 10-year block on the sale of shares indicates this will be a long-term purchase, while the deal could go through around the end of the current Premier League season. Chelsea are in action on Saturday afternoon, with Thomas Tuchel’s side facing Wolves as they look to secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth for next term in the process. Follow all the news and reaction to the Chelsea sale, plus team news and live action from Chelsea vs Wolves below: