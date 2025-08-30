Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Chelsea vs Fulham live: Palmer injury blow ahead of London derby in Premier League

The two local rivals meet with Chelsea shorn of their talisman early in the Premier League season

Jack Rathborn
at Stamford Bridge
Callum Rice-Coates
Saturday 30 August 2025 11:30 BST
Palmer out for a few days, misses Fulham - Maresca’s Chelsea fitness update

Chelsea face a crucial early London derby as they bid to kick-start a Premier League title charge with near neighbours Fulham visiting Stamford Bridge.

An opening 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace represented a sluggish start to Chelsea’s season but Enzo Maresca’s side were back in much more fluent form against West Ham, romping to a 5-1 victory - even after Cole Palmer’s late withdrawal. The England international, omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s squad on Friday, has been ruled out of this clash, though Chelsea have plenty of depth in their forward line.

A frustrating summer for Fulham has seen manager Marco Silva increasingly displeased with the club’s failure to add significantly to their squad, with time running short to make the signings he still feels they need. Two draws, against Brighton and Manchester United, are a far from disastrous start, but Silva will be hopeful of an improved showing as he waits for possible reinforcements to arrive.

Follow all of the latest from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich in record loan deal

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is to join Bayern Munich in a record loan deal ahead of a potential £56.2million transfer.

The Blyes will receive an initial loan fee of £13m and the German champions have a purchase option on the Senegal international worth £56.2m.

The 24-year-old, who has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the high-profile arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, has travelled to Germany to finalise the move.

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 11:40

Cole Palmer ruled out for Chelsea against Fulham after England squad omission

Cole Palmer will miss Chelsea’s game against Fulham through injury having been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming internationals.

The Chelsea No 10 “felt something” in the warm-up against West Ham, forcing Enzo Maresca into a late reshuffle, as Willian Estevao started in the 5-1 victory for the Blues at the London Stadium.

Tuchel has omitted Palmer for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

The 23-year-old was not seen outside in training on Tuesday as the media gathered at the club’s Cobham training base, and Maresca confirmed on Friday that he would not play this weekend.

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 11:30

Team news

No changes for either side, with Cole Palmer a notable absence but one which manager Enzo Maresca confirmed in the build-up to the game after he “felt something” against West Ham.

After that 5-1 thrashing of Graham Potter’s sorry Hammers, Maresca has clearly decided if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Marco Silva has also opted for an unchanged side following their 1-1 draw with Man United last time out. Harry Wilson had been an injury doubt but he’s on the bench.

Estevao assisted Chelsea’s third goal as they swept past a beleaguered Hammers (John Walton/PA)
Estevao assisted Chelsea’s third goal as they swept past a beleaguered Hammers (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
Flo Clifford30 August 2025 11:25

Team news - Fulham

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Anderson, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon, King, Iwobi, Muniz

Substitutes: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Jimenez

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 11:23

Team news - Chelsea

Team news just in:

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Neto, Delap

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Acheampong, James, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, Santos, George, Gittens

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 11:20

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea v Fulham!

Today’s clash at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 12.30pm, and we’ll have all the build-up and action right here.

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 11:04

