Chelsea vs Fulham live: Palmer injury blow ahead of London derby in Premier League
The two local rivals meet with Chelsea shorn of their talisman early in the Premier League season
Chelsea face a crucial early London derby as they bid to kick-start a Premier League title charge with near neighbours Fulham visiting Stamford Bridge.
An opening 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace represented a sluggish start to Chelsea’s season but Enzo Maresca’s side were back in much more fluent form against West Ham, romping to a 5-1 victory - even after Cole Palmer’s late withdrawal. The England international, omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s squad on Friday, has been ruled out of this clash, though Chelsea have plenty of depth in their forward line.
A frustrating summer for Fulham has seen manager Marco Silva increasingly displeased with the club’s failure to add significantly to their squad, with time running short to make the signings he still feels they need. Two draws, against Brighton and Manchester United, are a far from disastrous start, but Silva will be hopeful of an improved showing as he waits for possible reinforcements to arrive.
Follow all of the latest from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich in record loan deal
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is to join Bayern Munich in a record loan deal ahead of a potential £56.2million transfer.
The Blyes will receive an initial loan fee of £13m and the German champions have a purchase option on the Senegal international worth £56.2m.
The 24-year-old, who has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the high-profile arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, has travelled to Germany to finalise the move.
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich in record loan deal
Cole Palmer ruled out for Chelsea against Fulham after England squad omission
Cole Palmer will miss Chelsea’s game against Fulham through injury having been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming internationals.
The Chelsea No 10 “felt something” in the warm-up against West Ham, forcing Enzo Maresca into a late reshuffle, as Willian Estevao started in the 5-1 victory for the Blues at the London Stadium.
Tuchel has omitted Palmer for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.
The 23-year-old was not seen outside in training on Tuesday as the media gathered at the club’s Cobham training base, and Maresca confirmed on Friday that he would not play this weekend.
Cole Palmer ruled out for Chelsea against Fulham after England squad omission
Team news
No changes for either side, with Cole Palmer a notable absence but one which manager Enzo Maresca confirmed in the build-up to the game after he “felt something” against West Ham.
After that 5-1 thrashing of Graham Potter’s sorry Hammers, Maresca has clearly decided if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Marco Silva has also opted for an unchanged side following their 1-1 draw with Man United last time out. Harry Wilson had been an injury doubt but he’s on the bench.
Team news - Fulham
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Anderson, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon, King, Iwobi, Muniz
Substitutes: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Jimenez
Team news - Chelsea
Team news just in:
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Neto, Delap
Substitutes: Jorgensen, Acheampong, James, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, Santos, George, Gittens
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea v Fulham!
Today’s clash at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 12.30pm, and we’ll have all the build-up and action right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments