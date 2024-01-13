Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge as the two London clubs return to Premier League action.

Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory.

Both sides were beaten in midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea slipping up at Middlesbrough and Fulham beaten by Liverpool as each conceded a one-goal first leg deficit.

The pair did finish 2023 with league wins, though: Chelsea survived a late Luton rally at Kenilworth Road and Marco Silva’s secured an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham?

Chelsea vs Fulham is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am. Subscribers can stream the game via discovery+.

Team news

Christopher Nkunku is a doubt after suffering a hip injury, with the forward missing the defeat at Middlesbrough. Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka could soon be back from their own issues, though, and Ben Chilwell may also feature again soon — the left-back’s return is being carefully managed. Nicolas Jackson is on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Fulham are without three Afcon-occupied individuals (Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure), while Harrison Reed is a doubt after an early substitution against Liverpool. Tim Ream returned to the bench after recovering from a calf problem and may again feature in the matchday squad.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Palmer

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Odds

Chelsea win 8/13

Draw 3/1

Fulham win 17/4

Prediction

A draw. Chelsea 2-2 Fulham.