Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge in a Boxing Day clash of west London rivals.

Separated by just a couple of miles, the two sides are each looking to bounce back from weekend stalemates as a hectic festive period rolls on.

Chelsea’s title ambitions were dented by a draw against a resolute Everton as their dynamic forward line failed to fire, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side four points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Fulham, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches with a point against Southampton, though four draws in that period have prevented Marco Silva’s men from climbing the table.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Chelsea vs Fulham?

Chelsea vs Fulham is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 26 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.

Team news

Chelsea remain without Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, though could welcome back Romeo Lavia to the squad after injury. Mykhailo Mudryk is serving a suspension after a failed drugs test.

Harrison Reed, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete are Fulham’s longer-term injury absentees, while Sander Berge is a doubt after turning his ankle against Southampton.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Cairney, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Odds

Chelsea win 1/2

Draw 4/1

Fulham win 23/4

