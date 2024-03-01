Chelsea injury update: Christopher Nkunku and latest team news ahead of Brentford fixture
The Argentine could welcome back Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella, but Nkunku is poised for another spell on the sidelines
Mauricio Pochettino is ready to welcome back Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella from injury as Chelsea face Brentford.
The Blues bounced back from Carabao Cup final heartache against Liverpool, edging out Leeds to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Brazilian and Spanish defenders could boost the Blues for the London derby, but the Argentine coach will be without Christopher Nkunku for several weeks after the French forward aggravated his hamstring.
“We need to assess him [Silva], and Marc Cucurella, both maybe still we didn’t decide, maybe it’s possible for them to be involved in the squad,” Pochettino said. “It’s two good news. If they will be possibly in the squad.
“He suffered a problem in his hamstring, we’ll see in a few weeks if he can be available. Now he’s doing recovery from Sunday, a little bit unlucky. Bad luck, to suffer again, another setback, it’s tough for a player that didn’t play too much, came from the Bundesliga.
“He was so good in the pre-season, it’s a difficult season for him and to accept another injury and to delay him playing more and being consistent. I want to say bad luck, I don’t have the information and knowledge about medicine, I cannot say why this type of injury happens. Of course, I want to say bad luck, I don’t have another thing to say.”
Benoit Badiashile
Still set to miss out with an unknown muscle injury.
Carney Chukwuemeka
Suffered a twisted ankle in training and missed the game against Manchester City with no update since.
Marc Cucurella
Set to return against Brentford from an ankle injury picked up against Everton.
Wesley Fofana
Still recovering after ACL surgery and a long-term absentee.
Reece James
Still rehabilitating from a hamstring injury suffered against Everton and has been out for months.
Romeo Lavia
Still recovering from a thigh injury after coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace.
Christopher Nkunku
Set to miss at least two more weeks with a hamstring problem sustained in the Carabao Cup final.
Thiago Silva
Ready to return against Brentford after suffering a minor groin injury in the match against Crystal Palace.
Lesley Ugochukwu
Still out with a hamstring injury after being forced off against Wolves.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies