Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to welcome back Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella from injury as Chelsea face Brentford.

The Blues bounced back from Carabao Cup final heartache against Liverpool, edging out Leeds to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Brazilian and Spanish defenders could boost the Blues for the London derby, but the Argentine coach will be without Christopher Nkunku for several weeks after the French forward aggravated his hamstring.

“We need to assess him [Silva], and Marc Cucurella, both maybe still we didn’t decide, maybe it’s possible for them to be involved in the squad,” Pochettino said. “It’s two good news. If they will be possibly in the squad.

“He suffered a problem in his hamstring, we’ll see in a few weeks if he can be available. Now he’s doing recovery from Sunday, a little bit unlucky. Bad luck, to suffer again, another setback, it’s tough for a player that didn’t play too much, came from the Bundesliga.

“He was so good in the pre-season, it’s a difficult season for him and to accept another injury and to delay him playing more and being consistent. I want to say bad luck, I don’t have the information and knowledge about medicine, I cannot say why this type of injury happens. Of course, I want to say bad luck, I don’t have another thing to say.”

Benoit Badiashile

Still set to miss out with an unknown muscle injury.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Suffered a twisted ankle in training and missed the game against Manchester City with no update since.

Marc Cucurella

Set to return against Brentford from an ankle injury picked up against Everton.

Wesley Fofana

Still recovering after ACL surgery and a long-term absentee.

Reece James

Still rehabilitating from a hamstring injury suffered against Everton and has been out for months.

Romeo Lavia

Still recovering from a thigh injury after coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Christopher Nkunku

Set to miss at least two more weeks with a hamstring problem sustained in the Carabao Cup final.

Thiago Silva

Ready to return against Brentford after suffering a minor groin injury in the match against Crystal Palace.

Lesley Ugochukwu

Still out with a hamstring injury after being forced off against Wolves.