Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:09
Chelsea boss Pochettino hits back at Gary Neville after FA Cup win: ‘Look what you did’
Mauricio Pochettino hailed Chelsea’s character after his side narrowly beat Leeds 3-2 in the last minute of their FA Cup clash, and once again responded to pundit Gary Neville.
The manager has insisted that his players are “brave” after Neville labelled the Blues “billion-pound bottlejobs” in their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool last weekend.
“Gary, my friend, [look] what you did. His opinion now is always around and around and around,” Pochettino said.
“With all my love to Gary, I think it is not fair to use this type of word about a team that is so brave and a club that is always showing to fight for big things.”
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:54
William seen in public for first time after pulling out of event
00:24
Headteacher dismisses Tory plan to increase term-time absence fines
01:00
Missing girl’s touching words to police after Florida swamp rescue
01:01
Khan heartbroken by Sunak’s lack of leadership over ‘Islamist’ rant
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:50
BBC stars fight back tears during tribute to Hairy Biker Dave Myers
00:42
Sydney Sweeney hints there is ‘high chance’ of popular rom-com sequel
00:38
Watch: Dave Myers’ last Hairy Bikers episode before death aged 66
00:22