Mauricio Pochettino hailed Chelsea’s character after his side narrowly beat Leeds 3-2 in the last minute of their FA Cup clash, and once again responded to pundit Gary Neville.

The manager has insisted that his players are “brave” after Neville labelled the Blues “billion-pound bottlejobs” in their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool last weekend.

“Gary, my friend, [look] what you did. His opinion now is always around and around and around,” Pochettino said.

“With all my love to Gary, I think it is not fair to use this type of word about a team that is so brave and a club that is always showing to fight for big things.”