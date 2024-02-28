Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea take to the pitch for the first time since their defeat at Wembley when they host Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side lost 1-0 to Liverpool after extra time in the Carabao Cup final and now must seek to put that behind them by progressing in the other domestic cup. Given their poor Premier League form, this competition now looks the Blues’ best route back into Europe for next term.

Leeds, meanwhile, have priorities elsewhere: they are chasing promotion from the Championship back to the top flight and currently sit second in the table, six points behind leaders Leicester.

However, they did beat their divisional rivals at the weekend to close the gap and come into this fixture flying both in terms of confidence and form, with nine straight league wins and 12 unbeaten in all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, and get the latest FA Cup betting tips here.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds?

Chelsea face Leeds in the FA Cup on Wednesday 28 February, with kick-off set for 7:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast free to air on ITV4. Viewers can also stream the match via the ITV X website and app from all devices. And get all the details of the FA Cup quarter-final draw here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news

Chelsea could make several changes from their Wembley defeat, with Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku among those who will hope to start. There could also be a change in goal as Robert Sanchez is fit again.

Prediction

This game certainly has all the makings of a cup upset but perhaps league matters mean Leeds aren’t quite at the top of their game, which might mean a home win. Chelsea 2-0 Leeds.