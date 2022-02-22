Romelu Lukaku could be benched in Chelsea’s first leg of the round of 16 Champions League fixture against Lille on Tuesday.

The striker had a seven-touch underwhelming display against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Lukaku’s performance isn’t a reflection of the team’s on pitch formation.

He told beIN SPORTS: “Well it is what it is. But it is for him no change of system because it’s the same attacking structure.

“We always attack in a 4-1, it’s just for the build-up sometimes we build-up in a 3-2 and sometimes in a 4-1. For him it changed nothing.”

And he added later at the press conference: “Obviously he was not involved and could not make a point today. I’m not sure if it says so much about us in general.”

So will Lukaku get a look in? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 22 February at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Onana, Xeka, Andre; Sanches, David, Bamba

Odds

Chelsea - 2/7

Draw - 4/1

Lille - 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea are fresh from another trophy win at the Club World Cup and a victory over Crystal Palace and so while Lille will pose a threat, the Blues should come away with the win. They have the home advantage for the first leg which will also surely help the Premier League side. Chelsea 2-1 Lille.