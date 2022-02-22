Romelu Lukaku could be benched in Chelsea’s first leg of the round of 16 Champions League fixture against Lille on Tuesday.

The striker had a seven-touch underwhelming display against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Lukaku’s performance isn’t a reflection of the team’s on pitch formation.

He told beIN SPORTS: “Well it is what it is. But it is for him no change of system because it’s the same attacking structure.

“We always attack in a 4-1, it’s just for the build-up sometimes we build-up in a 3-2 and sometimes in a 4-1. For him it changed nothing.”

And he added later at the press conference: “Obviously he was not involved and could not make a point today. I’m not sure if it says so much about us in general.”

So will Lukaku get a look in? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 22 February at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Chelsea have some injury concerns with doubts over whether Mason Mount, Cesar Azplicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature. Reece James is thought to still be unavailable with injury, as it Ben Chilwell.

Meanwhile, Lille Angel Gomes is injured but aside from that the French champions have their pick of the pack. Jose Fonte and Burak Yilmaz will have to be careful though as another booking will see them suspended for the second leg.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Werner

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz

Odds

Chelsea - 2/7

Draw - 4/1

Lille - 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea are fresh from another trophy win at the Club World Cup and a victory over Crystal Palace and so while Lille will pose a threat, the Blues should come away with the win. They have the home advantage for the first leg which will also surely help the Premier League side. Chelsea 2-1 Lille.