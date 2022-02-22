Chelsea vs Lille prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec says their recent disappointing Ligue 1 result has no impact on their Champions League fixture against Chelsea on Tuesday.

The French champions travel to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the round of 16 fixture. They head into it off the back of a 0-0 draw with Metz and the boss says that result has to be dismissed in relation to their game against the Blues.

“You can’t draw any conclusions in terms of the preparation for this match since we’ll be in a completely different formation,” he said. “Of course, we’d have preferred to reassure ourselves by winning but on Tuesday it’ll be another thing entirely.”

The French club are currently 11th in the league and a title defence does not look likely.

But how will they fare against Chelsea? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 22 February at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Chelsea have some injury concerns with doubts over whether Mason Mount, Cesar Azplicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature. Reece James is thought to still be unavailable with injury, as it Ben Chilwell.

Meanwhile, Lille Angel Gomes is injured but aside from that the French champions have their pick of the pack. Jose Fonte and Burak Yilmaz will have to be careful though as another booking will see them suspended for the second leg.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Werner

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz

Odds

Chelsea - 2/7

Draw - 4/1

Lille - 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea are fresh from another trophy win at the Club World Cup and a victory over Crystal Palace and so while Lille will pose a threat, the Blues should come away with the win. They have the home advantage for the first leg which will also surely help the Premier League side. Chelsea 2-1 Lille.