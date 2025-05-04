Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea need the win as Liverpool play their first game as champions
Liverpool play their first match as Premier League champions as they visit a Chelsea side who are desperate for three points to help their Champions League push.
The Reds sealed the title last weekend as they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield and will receive a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge after Enzo Maresca said the Blues would respect “tradition”.
With the league wrapped up, this is a far more important match for Chelsea and their pursuit of a top-five finish, with their position looking more promising after back-to-back wins over Fulham and Everton.
It gets harder from here, though, with matches against Liverpool and then top-five contenders Newcastle and Nottingham Forest to come as under-pressure Maresca looks to salvage a Champions League qualification that looked certain when these sides met at Anfield earlier this season.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 4 May at Stamford Bridge.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the action on Now TV or Sky Go.
What is the team news?
Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku will be assessed after missing Chelsea’s 4-1 win in Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League. Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Reece James should be among those to return to the line-up, while Nicolas Jackson has three goals in two games since returning from injury.
Conor Bradley is back in the Liverpool squad. Arne Slot could make more changes now Liverpool are champions, potentially bringing in Curtis Jones to midfield, but the Dutch coach is likely to name a strong team as Liverpool look to finish the season on a high. Mohamed Salah will certainly want to add to his tally of 28 goals.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Madueke
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
