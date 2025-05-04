Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool play their first match as Premier League champions as they visit a Chelsea side who are desperate for three points to help their Champions League push.

The Reds sealed the title last weekend as they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield and will receive a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge after Enzo Maresca said the Blues would respect “tradition”.

With the league wrapped up, this is a far more important match for Chelsea and their pursuit of a top-five finish, with their position looking more promising after back-to-back wins over Fulham and Everton.

It gets harder from here, though, with matches against Liverpool and then top-five contenders Newcastle and Nottingham Forest to come as under-pressure Maresca looks to salvage a Champions League qualification that looked certain when these sides met at Anfield earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 4 May at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the action on Now TV or Sky Go.

What is the team news?

Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku will be assessed after missing Chelsea’s 4-1 win in Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League. Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Reece James should be among those to return to the line-up, while Nicolas Jackson has three goals in two games since returning from injury.

Conor Bradley is back in the Liverpool squad. Arne Slot could make more changes now Liverpool are champions, potentially bringing in Curtis Jones to midfield, but the Dutch coach is likely to name a strong team as Liverpool look to finish the season on a high. Mohamed Salah will certainly want to add to his tally of 28 goals.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Madueke

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo