Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League with both sides looking to bounce back from a couple of disappointing results in recent days.

The champions travel to the capital having lost back-to-back matches for just the second time under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman facing perhaps the first major test of his tenure as he attempts to balance a squad that includes five major summer signings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s win over Benfica in midweek eased some of the pressure on Enzo Maresca, with the Italian facing some (perhaps undeserved) questioning after successive losses to Manchester United and Brighton.

The Blues are without a win in the Premier League since 30 August though, and while Liverpool still lead the Premier League ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, a loss for either side tonight could provoke an uncomfortable international break for each manager, albeit for different reasons.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 4 October at Stamford Bridge in London. Kick-off is set for 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm BST on both channels. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

Team news

This match will come too soon for Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo, who will likely be out until after the international break. However, Andrey Santos and Wesley Fofana could return to the squad after short-term injury lay-offs.

Trevoh Chalobah is suspended after his red card against Brighton, while Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Liam Deal remain the longer-term absentees.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has already ruled out Alisson after the Brazilian was forced to come off in the loss to Galatasaray, while Hugo Ekitike trained on Friday after suffering an injury in Istanbul and could be involved.

Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Federico Chiesa could make a return after missing out on the midweek squad due to an ongoing – though less serious – issue.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.