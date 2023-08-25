Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Luton have had a long time to prepare for this trip to Stamford Bridge, with renovations at their Kenilworth Road home seeing last week's scheduled clash with Burnley postponed. Rob Edwards' team performed admirably for long periods at Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening matchday, but the Seagulls' attacking quality eventually shone through as they ran out 4-1 winners. Can the Hatters cause a monumental upset by picking up their first Premier League victory here?
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Is this the biggest financial mismatch in Premier League history? Chelsea have spent almost £1billion in three transfer windows under the Todd Boehly regime, breaking the British transfer record twice this year to acquire Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, while Luton made Ryan Giles their record signing for £5million last month. Both sides are still yet to pick up three points this season, however, with Chelsea looking to bounce back from last week's 3-1 defeat at West Ham.
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture from Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea face newly promoted Luton Town!
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies