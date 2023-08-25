Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea take on Luton hoping to bounce back from defeat to West Ham in their last Premier League game.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were unable to make their possession count at the London Stadium, with the 3-1 loss continuing a difficult start to the season that has also seen Reece James, newly installed as captain, lost to injury.

Luton, meanwhile, enjoyed a weekend off, with their fixture against Burnley postponed while Kenilworth Road is brought up to Premier League standard.

A fortnight between fixtures could be valuable to Rob Edwards and his team, who will arrive at Stamford Bridge hoping to cause an early shock in their first season in the English top flight for more than three decades.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture, and you can get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

When is Chelsea vs Luton?

Chelsea vs Luton is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 25 August at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Chelsea remain without captain Reece James, who is set to miss a few weeks of action with a hamstring injury. Christopher Nkunku is a longer term absentee after undergoing knee surgery, while Carney Chukwuemeka will also reportedly miss about six weeks of football after sustaining a knee injury against West Ham. Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja are also sidelined.

Ankle injuries continue to keep Jordan Clark and Dan Potts out of Luton’s squad, while Gabriel Osho and Reece Burke are also absent. Veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul could figure for the first time after completing his move from Norwich.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Chong, Giles; Morris, Adebayo.

Odds

Chelsea win 2/9

Draw 6/1

Luton win 14/1

Prediction

Chelsea emerge relatively comfortable winners. Chelsea 3-1 Luton