Chelsea take on Malmo in the Champions League tonight looking to bounce back after a setback last time out in Europe against Juventus.

Thomas Tuchel’s side continue their defence of their European crown, with a recent meeting with the Swedish outfit, which resulted in a 5-1 aggregate victory in the Europa League Round of 32 in 2019, including a 3-0 win in London with second-half goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues are yet to hit top form this season though, with the Old Lady outsmarting them in Turin and defending a 1-0 lead earned through Federico Chiesa’s second-half strike.

But they do enter the third game week in the Champions League as the early pacesetters in the Premier League following a 1-0 win over Brentford, though Tuchel is still searching for the right combination in attack.

Here is everything you need to know about the match at Stamford Bridge.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live via BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST.

What is the team news?

Antonio Rudiger is available after a back problem, as is Thiago Silva after returning late from international duty to miss out at Brentford.

Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah impressed at the Brentford Community Stadium, but the Brazilian and German veterans are likely to return alongside Andreas Christensen.

Christian Pulisic continues to sit out due to an ankle injury, while Hakim Ziyech has overcome illness. Romelu Lukaku could be rested, but the Belgian may start once again alongside Timo Werner in a bid to gain confidence with Mason Mount in support.

Malmo’s Anel Ahmedhodzic is suspended due to his red card against Zenit. That means Niklas Moisander is set to step in. Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen and Ola Toivonen are all out with knee issues and Felix Beijmo will sit out due to a collarbone injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Mount, Jorginho, Alonso; Lukaku, Werner

Malmo XI: Dahlin; Moisander, Brorsson, Nielsen; Larsson, Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen, Berget; Birmancevic, Colak

What are the odds?

Chelsea - 1/10

Draw - 10/1

Malmo - 20/1